LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Mark Bilyeu fundraiser

Margo Price is making a trip to Fayetteville.

The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and author will bring her "Till The Wheels Fall Off Tour" with Kam Franklin to George's Majestic Lounge at 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Tickets are $26-$99.

Price plans to release her next album, "Strays," on Jan. 13. The album deals with Price's journey of navigating her way through loss, lies, failure and substance abuse. She has learned how to let go of trauma, pain and addiction, and this collection of 10 original songs serves as a celebration of freedom in its many forms. Extracting herself from expectations, musical genres and the material desires that drive the world, Price tackles demons of self-image, self-worth and more that came in the wake of her recent decision to quit drinking. She also sings unabashedly about love and bodily autonomy.

Also coming up at George's is a benefit show for Mark Bilyeu of Big Smith, who recently suffered a major stroke. Handmade Moments, Noah Richmond's Little Monster and Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds will perform starting at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25 to raise money for Bilyeu, a working musician who has had to cancel all the gigs for the foreseeable future. There will also be a pie auction and donations accepted at the door. Tickets are $15 for the show. Donations are also being accepted at stubs.net/tickets/4907/music-for-mark-bilyeu-with-handmade-moments.

Sacred Sounds At Mercy

Members of the Fort Smith Symphony are performing a series titled Sacred Sounds at Mercy to help kick off the holiday season. The concerts started Nov. 15 and will continue with Laken Emerson, Fantastic Flute, on Nov. 29; Sonorous Strings on Dec. 1; Lori Fay, Virtuoso Violin, on Dec. 6; and Gary Hutchinson, Glorious Guitar, Dec. 8. All performances begin at 10 a.m. at the Mercy Medical Building, 7301 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. (The Medical Building faces Rogers Avenue; enter at 70th Street.)

BENTONVILLE

• Beer & Hymns hosts a '90s Party to benefit Teen Action & Support Center starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. 8th St., Suite 61.

• Carly Bannister and Jackson Hoyt perform for the Home Sweet Home Series at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($20) at The Gathering Barn NWA at 11399 Mill Dam Road. Tickets and more information at citysessions.org.

• Imani Uzuri performs a concert featuring early Black American vernacular music and compositions from her chamber opera "Hush Arbor (The Opera)" at 8 p.m. Dec. 9, then on Dec. 10 Uzuri shares her immersive work "Conjure Woman" from 2-3 p.m. at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Bentonville. themomentary.org

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Asleep at the Wheel plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; A Tribute to Abba starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Sprungbilly performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 21; Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. Nov. 24; Shaw Revolver performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 25; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Dance Monkey Dance plays at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Some Friends play at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Grateful New Years with Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 20; The Swingles perform at 4 p.m. Dec. 4; Martina McBride shares "The Joy of Christmas" at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., waltonartscenter.org.

• Cloakroom with Colour Design and Always Tired play at 8 p.m. Nov. 21; The Phelgms, Blessed and Stuck perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Twen and Pett play at 8 p.m. Dec. 14; Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendancies, The Phelgms and Stash Hag perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• 1oz Jig & Friends present "A Tribute to the Last Waltz" with Earl Cate, Randall Shreve, Rochelle Bradshaw, Skye Pollard, Opal Agafia, Michael Shembre, Merideth Kimbrough, Derek Russell, Eric Witthans and Jesse Dean at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 ($15); Music for Mark Bilyeu with Handmade Moments, Noah Richmond's Little Monster and Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds starts at 9 p.m. Nov. 25 ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Something Light-Hearted on a Dark Winter Night fundraiser featuring music by Trout Fishing in America, Still on the Hill, Aaron Smith, Jori Costello, Jack Williams, Cockram & Shore, Jen Hajj, Jeff Alvine and Walter Schmidt happens at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Omni Center. RSVP requested to wschmidt1998@yahoo.com or text (720) 771-4634. This is a fundraiser for the MayDay Community Kitchen. Suggested donation $15.

• Noche De Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night) happens at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3; and Trampled by Turtles plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 ($29.50 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Tin Roof Fayetteville, 430 W. Dickson St. pattisteel.com.

FORT SMITH

• Mannheim Steamroller performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St. Tickets at Ticket Master.

• Little Feat plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 ($59-$79); William Clark Green plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($15-$29) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• The Thanksgiving Eve Special with JD Clayton happens at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 ($10-$15); Kody West with Holly Beth starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 ($10-$15); Cody Hibbard with Hayefield happens at 7:30 pm. Dec. 2; Austin Meade plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 ($15-$20) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Jonathan Karrant celebrates the release of his new holiday album at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. jonathankarrant.com.

• Modeling and Slow Blade play at 8 p.m. Nov. 26; Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

LOWELL

• Tom Thakkar tells jokes at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 & 26; Kevin Nealon performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, 6 p.m. & 8:45 p.m. Dec. 2 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Dec. 3; Greg Morton tells jokes at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Bobcat Goldthwait performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 16 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Mark Masters performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Meredith Hopping performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Mo Alexander tells jokes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Noah Thompson and HunterGirl perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

