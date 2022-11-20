Local Notes: Education Foundation, Hope Cancer, blood donations

Education Foundation

The Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation on Oct. 19 honored its latest Cornerstone recipients at the 11th annual Cornerstone event. The event was held at The Apollo on Emma and brought together over 150 guests.

This year's event honored four outstanding community members. Beverly Charleton received the Retiree award; Earlene Henry received the Patron award; Mike Lutrell received the Alumni award; and Thurman G. Smith received the Legacy award.

The SPSEF Cornerstone Society honors those whose hard work and dedication have impacted the face of education in Springdale. Each year, the foundation chooses three people to honor with Retiree, Patron, and Alumni awards. For the first time this year, the foundation also presented a Legacy award to honor those who've left a legacy within the Springdale School District.

Information: (479) 330-1856 or spsef.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is offering blood donors the opportunity to help others and pick up one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season. One lucky donor that gives at a CBCO donor center on Nov. 23 will win a new iPhone 14.

All participants who donate during the Thanks-for-Giving Blood Drive will be automatically entered into a drawing for a 128GB midnight iPhone 14 valued at more than $800. Donors will also receive a Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, while supplies last.

The Thanks-for-Giving blood drive is only available at Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donor centers. Special donation hours are in effect on Nov. 23, with the Bentonville and Springdale Donor Centers open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Donor Centers will be closed on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The donor centers will reopen Nov. 28.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.