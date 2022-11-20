GOLF

Maguire makes up 7 shots, ties Ko

NAPLES, Fla. -- Lydia Ko is one round away from clinching LPGA player of the year and taking home the largest prize in the history of women's golf.

Leona Maguire showed Saturday that it won't be easy.

Maguire had four consecutive birdies around the turn, added a pair of birdies late and had a 9-under 63, allowing her to make up a seven-shot deficit and tie Ko going into the final day of the CME Group Tour Championship.

"The hole was looking big, and I was trying to hit it as close as I could," Maguire said.

Ko had a five-shot lead to start the third round -- seven shots ahead of Maguire -- and made a mixture of birdies and bogeys that stalled her round. She fell one shot behind Maguire until chipping to tap-in range on the par-5 17th. She finished with a 70.

Maguire is too far back to win player of the year. There's a lot more at stake than that.

"Obviously, the $2 million, it's a lot of money," said Maguire, who has made $1,262,831 in 23 tournaments this year on the LPGA. "We're very lucky to be playing for that kind of money. So, yeah, try to make the most of the opportunity tomorrow."

They were at 15-under 201 in what shaped up as a two-player race. No one else was closer than five shots to them. Former U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 68 and Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland had a 69. They were at 206.

"It's never over until that last putt drops for every single player, and I don't think you can count anybody out," Ko said. "Clearly the last three days have shown that somebody has shot a really low score. So who knows how far back you are for still be in contention.

"I just want to play golf that I don't regret, golf that I feel confident and come at the end of tomorrow and say, 'Hey, you know, I did my best.' And this is where I finish."

Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis is tied for 12th. Lewis shot a 71 on Saturday and is at 6-under 210. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is at even par for the tournament after a round of 75 on Saturday.

