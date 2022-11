Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Stefan Liddell v. Yolanda Liddell, granted Nov. 14.

Dustin W. Owen v. Brittany F. Owen, granted Nov. 15.

Beau Isbell v. Amber Isbell, granted Nov. 15.

Marsha L. Whitfield v. Johnny Lee Whitfield, granted Nov. 15.

Leonardo Wade v. Lora Ann Wade, granted Nov. 18.

Marriages

Due to technical difficulties, the Jefferson County Clerk's Office doesn't have a list of marriages, according to a spokesman.