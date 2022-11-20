NFL Capsules





Jets at Patriots

Noon (CBS)

LINE Patriots by 31/2

SERIES Patriots lead 70-53-1; Patriots won at Jets 22-17 on Oct. 30

LAST WEEK Jets were on a bye; Patriots were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(18) 116.0RUSH117.2 (17)

(19) 219.0PASS202.7 (23)

(18) 335.0YARDS319.9 (26)

(19) 21.8POINTS22.6 (T14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(11) 110.9RUSH120.7 (19)

(9) 201.1PASS204.3 (11)

(7) 312.0YARDS325.0 (13)

(10) 19.6POINTS18.4 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Jets QB Zach Wilson had his worst outing of the season in the first matchup with the Patriots, throwing 3 interceptions in the loss. All eyes will be on how Wilson fares this time around against Bill Belichick's defense.

Lions at Giants

Noon (Fox)

LINE Giants by 3

SERIES Lions lead 23-21-1; Lions beat Giants 31-26 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Lions won at Bears 31-30; Giants beat Texans 24-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(11) 129.8RUSH164.8 (3)

(8) 241.4PASS161.0 (29)

(6) 371.2YARDS325.8 (23)

(9) 24.3POINTS20.8 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(31) 160.9RUSH133.2 (24)

(27) 255.3PASS217.0 (18)

(32) 416.2YARDS350.2 (18)

(32) 29.3POINTS19.2 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Lions haven't won two straight road games and three games in a row since November 2017 in coach Jim Caldwell's last season that ended with a 9-7 record and his firing.

Panthers at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 13

SERIES Panthers lead 4-2; Panthers beat Ravens 36-21 on Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK Panthers beat Falcons 25-15; Ravens were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(16) 118.0RUSH168.1 (2)

(28) 176.2PASS186.8 (27)

(30) 294.2YARDS354.9 (12)

(23) 20.4POINTS26.1 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(25) 139.2RUSH92.0 (3)

(20) 223.2PASS258.8 (28)

(25) 362.4YARDS350.8 (19)

(24) 24.3POINTS21.8 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman has been on a tear since star Christian McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco. Foreman has run for at least 118 yards in three of the team's past four games, including 130 yards on 31 carries in the Week 10 win against the Falcons.

Bears at Falcons

Noon

LINE Falcons by 3

SERIES Bears lead 15-13; Bears won at Falcons 30-26 on Sept. 27, 2020

LAST WEEK Bears lost to Lions 31-30; Falcons lost at Panthers 25-15

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(1) 201.7RUSH160.4 (4)

(32) 128.1PASS156.8 (30)

(21) 329.8YARDS317.2 (27)

(20) 21.7POINTS23.2 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(28) 142.0RUSH119.4 (18)

(10) 203.4PASS280.1 (32)

(15) 345.4YARDS399.5 (31)

(T25) 24.7POINTS25.0 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears QB Justin Fields ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing with 749 yards and is second to Baltimore's Lamar Jackson at 7.2 per carry. Fields had 147 rushing yards last week in a loss to the Lions.

Browns at Bills

Noon

LINE Bills by 71/2

SERIES Browns lead 12-9; Browns beat Bills 19-16 on Nov. 10, 2019

LAST WEEK Browns lost at Dolphins 39-17; Bills lost to Vikings 33-30 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BILLS (RK)

(5) 158.8RUSH129.9 (10)

(20) 217.1PASS294.2 (2)

(5) 375.9YARDS424.1 (1)

(10) 24.1POINTS27.8 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BILLS (RK)

(23) 131.1RUSH109.6 (7)

(19) 218.0PASS210.2 (14)

(17) 349.1YARDS319.8 (8)

(31) 26.4POINTS16.8 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH A snowstorm that hit the Buffalo area has sent the Bills and Browns to Detroit's Ford Field today. The Bills return to Detroit, where in 2014 they defeated the Jets 38-3 in a game moved because of a snowstorm.

Rams at Saints

Noon

LINE Saints by 21/2

SERIES Rams lead 42-33; Rams beat Saints 27-9 on Sept. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK Rams lost to Cardinals 27-17; Saints lost at Steelers 20-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(32) 68.1RUSH120.7 (15)

(21) 214.6PASS237.7 (9)

(31) 282.7YARDS358.4 (10)

(29) 16.4POINTS22.2 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(4) 96.1RUSH130.5 (22)

(17) 214.7PASS195.9 (6)

(6) 310.8YARDS326.4 (14)

(18) 22.2POINTS24.7 (T25)

WHAT TO WATCH Los Angeles has lost five of its past six games. The Rams are three games under .500 for the first time in six seasons under Coach Sean McVay, who had never had a losing record at any point before this year.

Eagles at Colts

Noon

LINE Eagles by 7

SERIES Colts lead 10-9; Eagles beat Colts 20-16 on Sept. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Eagles lost to Commanders 32-21; Colts won at Raiders 25-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.COLTS (RK)

(6) 142.7RUSH98.7 (28)

(11) 234.2PASS226.4 (14)

(4) 376.9YARDS325.1 (24)

(3) 27.3POINTS15.7 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.COLTS (RK)

(20) 124.8RUSH110.7 (10)

(2) 177.7PASS196.3 (7)

(3) 302.4YARDS307.0 (4)

(7) 18.6POINTS20.3 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Eagles WR A.J. Brown is a mismatch for most cornerbacks as the Colts know after dealing with him four times over the past two seasons. In his previous game against Indianapolis while with Tennessee, Brown had 10 receptions for 155 yards and a TD.

Commanders at Texans

Noon

LINE Commanders by 3

SERIES Texans lead 3-2; Texans won at Washington 23-21 on Nov. 18, 2018

LAST WEEK Commanders won at Eagles 32-21; Texans lost at Giants 24-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.TEXANS (RK)

(20) 112.4RUSH101.8 (26)

(22) 211.7PASS199.4 (T24)

(25) 324.1YARDS301.2 (29)

(24) 19.1POINTS16.6 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.TEXANS (RK)

(12) 111.3RUSH181.8 (32)

(15) 212.7PASS212.9 (16)

(T10) 324.0YARDS394.7 (30)

(15) 21.3POINTS23.0 (T20)

WHAT TO WATCH The Commanders have won four of their past five games after opening the season 1-4. The Texans are the only team in the league with just one win and are searching for a way to end a four-game skid.

Raiders at Broncos

3:05 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 21/2

SERIES Raiders lead 69-53-2; Raiders beat Broncos 32-23 on Oct. 2

LAST WEEK Raiders lost to Colts 25-20; Broncos lost at Titans 17-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(24) 106.6RUSH103.6 (25)

(12) 228.6PASS223.6 (15)

(17) 335.1YARDS327.1 (22)

(T14) 22.6POINTS14.6 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(21) 126.1RUSH116.0 (13)

(26) 250.0PASS174.4 (1)

(28) 376.1YARDS290.4 (2)

(28) 25.1POINTS16.6 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders have lost six one-score games and the Broncos have dropped five one-score games. The only close game the Raiders pulled out came against the Broncos in Week 4.

Cowboys at Vikings

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Cowboys by 11/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 14-12; Cowboys won at Vikings 20-16 on Oct. 31, 2021

LAST WEEK Cowboys lost at Packers 31-28 in OT; Vikings won at Bills 33-30 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(8) 134.6RUSH107.0 (23)

(26) 198.6PASS248.8 (7)

(20) 333.1YARDS355.8 (11)

(11) 23.4POINTS25.1 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(29) 143.1RUSH118.3 (16)

(4) 181.7PASS262.9 (29)

(12) 324.8YARDS381.2 (29)

(5) 18.2POINTS21.2 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Since the start of 2021, Dallas is 6-1 coming off a loss. The Cowboys are finishing a four-game stretch against the NFC North and are 2-1 so far.

Bengals at Steelers

3:25 p.m.

LINE Bengals by 31/2

SERIES Steelers lead 66-38; Steelers won at Bengals 23-20 in OT on Sept. 11

LAST WEEK Bengals were on a bye; Steelers beat Saints 20-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(27) 98.8RUSH108.4 (22)

(6) 263.0PASS199.4 (T24)

(8) 361.8YARDS307.9 (28)

(6) 25.3POINTS15.6 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(17) 118.8RUSH108.0 (6)

(12) 205.2PASS263.9 (30)

(T10) 324.0YARDS371.9 (27)

(13) 20.6POINTS23.0 (T20)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking for revenge. The Steelers upset the Bengals in overtime in Cincinnati in Week 1. Cincinnati recovered from the early setback and is 5-4 coming off its bye week.

Chiefs at Chargers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Chiefs by 51/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 66-57-1; Chiefs beat Chargers 27-24 on Sept. 15

LAST WEEK Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17; Chargers lost at 49ers 22-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(21) 109.2RUSH84.9 (30)

(1) 313.9PASS265.3 (5)

(2) 423.1YARDS350.2 (15)

(1) 30.0POINTS22.2 (T16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(5) 99.0RUSH146.8 (30)

(25) 248.4PASS209.3 (13)

(16) 347.4YARDS356.1 (20)

(19) 22.9POINTS25.3 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw four TD passes against the Jaguars last week, giving him 16 such games in his first 75 starts. He also has won 57 of his first 75 starts, trailing only Ken Stabler (58) for the most over that span to begin a career.

49ers vs. Cardinals

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE 49ers by 81/2

SERIES 49ers lead 32-29; Cardinals won at 49ers 31-17 on Nov. 7, 2021

LAST WEEK 49ers beat Chargers 22-16; Cardinals won at Rams 27-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;CARDINALS (RK)

(14) 123.7;RUSH;113.1 (19)

(10) 236.3;PASS;220.6 (18)

(9) 360.0;YARDS;333.7 (19)

(18) 22.0;POINTS;23.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;CARDINALS (RK)

(1) 82.7;RUSH;110.5 (9)

(8) 197.9;PASS;247.1 (23)

(1) 280.6;YARDS;357.6 (22)

(4) 18.1;POINTS;25.8 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Cardinals RB James Conner should get a hefty workload after the team surprisingly released backup Eno Benjamin on Monday. Conner scored 2 TD last week in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.



