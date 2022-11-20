BASKETBALL

Morant injures ankle

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and possibly longer. Memphis announced Saturday that Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain during Friday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Team officials said in a statement that Morant's return timeline will be week-to-week with updates provided as appropriate. Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant "tweaked" his ankle.

Sixers G suffers broken foot

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night. Maxey had 24 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers' win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot. Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia's game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Love has thumb fracture

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday's double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets. The five-time All-Star got hurt in the third quarter. Love scored six points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes for Cleveland, which blew a late lead before winning 132-122 in double overtime. The Cavs said X-rays taken Saturday confirmed the fracture. Love is listed as doubtful for today's home game against Miami, and it's likely the 34-year-old could miss several games to give the thumb time to heal.

Irving expected to return soon

Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets today after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material. The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on their injury report Saturday. He has missed the last eight games. The team suspended the point guard for a minimum of five games without pay on Nov. 3 after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when he was questioned about his since-deleted post on his Twitter page.

GOLF

Two share RSM lead

Patrick Rodgers ran off four consecutive birdies late in his round Saturday and finished with a par save for a 6-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Ben Martin in the RSM Classic and another chance at his first PGA Tour title. Martin was poised to match that score until he came up short on the 18th green, chipped to just inside 5 feet and missed the par putt. He had a 65. They were at 14-under 198 in the final PGA Tour event of the year, and it was far from a two-man race. Ten players were within two shots of the lead, a group that included Sahith Theegala (68), Brian Harman (64) and even Harry Higgs, who was atop the leaderboard at the start of the day and had a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 70. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth is at 10-under 202. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is at 2-under 210.

TENNIS

Djokovic vs. Ruud in finals

Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. The Serb will face the third-seeded Casper Ruud in today's final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer's record. Djokovic, who went unbeaten through the group stage, beat Fritz 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in just under two hours in Turin, securing the win on his second match point. He has now won all six of his encounters against the 25-year-old Fritz.

SKIING

Shiffrin wins season opener

World Cup champion champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States claimed the season-opening women's World Cup race in Levi, Finland, on Saturday for her 48th slalom victory. No other skier has won more titles in a single competition. She reached her 67th slalom podium, also a record in women's single competition, one more than compatriot Lindsey Vonn in downhill races. Shiffrin moved to the top with the fastest second run after placing third in the opening run in foggy conditions in Finnish Lapland to beat Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden by .16 of a second.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks past Oklahoma City Thunder defender Luguentz Dort, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

