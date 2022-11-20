One section to open, another to close as work on Bentonville’s Southwest Eighth Street continues

BENTONVILLE -- A closed portion of Southwest Eighth Street is set to open to the public Wednesday , the same time another section will close.

The area between Southwest I Street and South Walton Boulevard is expected to open at 6 a.m. that day, weather permitting, according to a city news release.

Road and signal improvements were completed earlier than projected, according to the release.

That area of Southwest Eighth Street has been closed since July 11.

The $27.8 million Eighth Street project will be done in seven phases from the intersection of Southwest I Street to its intersection with Southeast J Street -- a span of about 1.4 miles, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director.

Southeast J Street is one of the boundaries of the new Walmart home office campus that is under construction. Walmart will build the section of Eighth Street that will run through its campus, Birge said.

Part of the next phase of work will include lane closures and the narrowing of South Walton at Southwest Eighth Street from 1 to 6 a.m. Wednesday for the remaining striping of Walton and the installation of barriers for the closure of Southwest Eighth Street, according to the news release.

The next closure of Southwest Eighth Street, between South Walton Boulevard and Southwest A Street, will start at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is scheduled for approximately seven months, according to the release.

That part of Southwest Eighth Street will be closed to all through traffic. Detour signs will be in place. The closure includes the east side of the intersection of South Walton and Southwest Eighth Street to complete roadway widening/improvements, according to the release.

The next road closure goes past the current Walmart Home Office area. Associates will have access to the company lot off of South Walton across from Walmart and to its lots south of Southwest Eighth Street by using Red Bud off of Walton. The pedestrian walkways across Eighth Street will be open, said Jacquelyn Cook, senior manager, Walmart Corporate Communications.

All phases the city is responsible for should be complete by late summer 2024, Birge said.

Work also is progressing on the Eighth Street extension that connects to Water Tower Road.

The $3.7 million project will include approximately one-half a mile of roadway improvements including a traffic circle, drainage improvements and bicycle and pedestrian facilities. Future phases of Water Tower Road improvements will increase safety and connectivity for vehicles and pedestrians, according to the city.

The Eighth Street extension provides an additional route to Bentonville from the east and access to Interstate 49. There still are two more phases of work. The phase two bid opening was Nov. 8. Phase three is still in the design phase with an anticipated construction start date of summer 2023, according to the city.

In other road-related news, the City Council on Nov. 8 approved a budget adjustment and $114,366 change order to the contract with NEC, Inc. for construction of the North Walton Boulevard and the Northwest 12th Street/Tiger Boulevard intersection improvements.

The change order is related to equipment for traffic lights, Birge told the council.

The work on Northwest Tiger Boulevard and Northwest 12th Street consists of adding left and right turn lanes at the intersection with Walton Boulevard. The cost is $1.4 million, Birge said.

Northwest Tiger Boulevard is east of Walton and Northwest 12th Street is west of the street. The project is mainly focused on the intersection, but will extend back a few hundred feet on Northwest Tiger and Northwest 12th to accommodate the changes, Birge said.

The intersection work should be done by spring 2023, Birge said.

Call the Street Department at (479) 271-3130 for more information.

Traffic moves on Wednesday Nov. 16 2022 along Eighth Street in Bentonville near the Walmart Home Office. Eighth Street between South Walton Boulevard and Southwest A Street will closed for seven months beginning Wednesday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

