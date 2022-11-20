OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: CASA, Alpha Kappa Sorority celebrate, raise money

Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc., Phi Alpha Omega Chapter, and the Tea Rose Foundation of Northwest Arkansas presented the 23rd annual Celebrity Waiter fundraising event Oct. 22 at the Embassy Suites in Rogers. The benefit is an opportunity for the groups to laud "'Difference Makers' who have transformed and enriched the Northwest Arkansas community, Dr. Margaret Clark, the first African American woman to receive tenure and have a residential hall named in her honor at the University of Arkansas, and Dr. John L Colbert is the first African American superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools," organizers say.

Proceeds from the evening will go to help support college scholarships for Northwest Arkansas high school, undergraduate and graduate students. "They also support our health, poverty, and social justice community programs and initiatives. Over the past five years, scholarship awards have been granted to over 175 students valued at $200,000. In total, 300 students have been awarded scholarships valued at almost $415,000."

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., founded in 1908 at Howard University, Washington, D.C., is the oldest Black Greek letter sorority. The Tea Rose Foundation of Northwest Arkansas is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that accepts tax deductible contributions and aligns with the sorority in its work.

"Waiters represent men and women across industries who have served our community as change agents in their respective fields." This year's Celebrity Waiters included Tameka Bailey, University of Arkansas; Paul Davis, Tyson Foods; Anthony Erby, Old School Barber Shop; Robert Ford, TheatreSquared; Arkansas Rep. Denise Garner; Airic Hughes, UA; Synetra Hughes, UA; Reginald James, Christian Life Cathedral; Monique Jones, St. James Missionary Baptist Church; D'Andre Jones, city of Fayetteville; Emmily Leavy, Clothes for Children; April Legere, Hana Group and Rogers City Council; Myreya Reith, Arkansas United Community Coalition; Nicole Schaum, Arkansas Immigrant Defense; Kristie Sims, Walmart.org; Adrian Smith, UA; Monica Wilson, Mercy Health Northwest; Victor Wilson, UA; Christy Williams, University of Arkansas Fort Smith; Diana Gonzlales Worthen, Hispanic Women of Arkansas & One Community; and Judge Joseph Wood, Washington County.

Light of Hope

Light of Hope guests and sponsors gathered for lunch Nov. 3 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale and for breakfast Nov. 15 at the Rogers Convention Center to help Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Northwest Arkansas raise more than $350,000.

The luncheon featured keynote speaker Jason Nichol, Tyson Foods chief customer officer. Dacona Smith, Walmart Stores U.S executive vice president chief operations officer, provided remarks for the breakfast.

CASA provides trained volunteers to represent children in the jurisdiction of family courts. Volunteers conduct their own investigations and then make recommendations to the court for what is in the best interest of the child. A child's court-appointed special advocate is often the one constant in his life while involved in family court. Proceeds from Light of Hope will help the group train more volunteers.

This past fiscal year, 383 trained volunteers worked on cases for 852 children. There have been 120 adoptions and 158 children reunited with their families. The group's goal is to have a trained advocate assigned to every case within 30 days of a child's coming into care.

The nonprofit group will host a CASA 101 information session for those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at the group's offices in Springdale.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Dr. Margaret Clark (left) and Myra McKenzie-Harris visit at the organization's Celebrity Waiter benefit Oct. 22. Clark was named a "Difference Maker" by the group for being "the first African American woman to receive tenure and have a residential hall named in her honor at the University of Arkansas." (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Victor and Monica Wilson (from left) visit with Dr. John L Colbert, at the Celebrity Waiter benefit where Colbert was named a "Difference Maker" as the "the first African American superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools." (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kheri Henderson (from left), Vonnie Boone, Ashley Smith, Sharon Glover and Rodney Anderson gather at the Celebrity Waiter fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Denise and Hershey Garner (from left), Paul Davis and Pamm and Paul Prebil enjoy the Celebrity Waiters fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Michelle and Jason Nichol help support CASA Northwest Arkansas at the Light of Hope luncheon Nov. 3 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Jason provided keynote remarks at the benefit. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Amanda Wilkerson (from left); Crystal Vickmart, CASA Northwest Arkansas executive director; and Ryan Brashears welcome supporters to the Light of Hope luncheon Nov. 3 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Brandy Shioyama (left) and Abra Morgan visit at the Light of Hope luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Marla Muller, CASA volunteer (left) and Leona Carter stand for a photo at the Light of Hope luncheon. Carter shared with those gathered her and her family's experiences with CASA. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Marla Muller, CASA volunteer (left) and Leona Carter stand for a photo at the Light of Hope luncheon. Carter shared with those gathered her and her family's experiences with CASA. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

