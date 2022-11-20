PB center spends day in Morocco

Across the lobby of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center on Saturday, visitors took in sights of Moroccan culture in a one-day exhibit celebrating the country's 67th Independence Day, which was Friday.

The inaugural cultural exhibit in Pine Bluff was organized by the Arkansas Moroccan American Network and the Moroccan American Recreational Organizational Consulate, or MAROC, of New Jersey. The interest Pine Bluff resident Michael Heisler has in Moroccan history led him to bring his family to the event.

"I love learning about the history of Morocco," Heisler said. "From what I hear, it's a country of firsts. I love hearing about the different cultures and histories of countries, and we're supposed to be friends. There's no better way to become friends than by learning about other cultures."

One first that Morocco achieved was the oldest treaty of friendship with another country, signed by Sultan Mohammed III and U.S. diplomat John Adams in 1787. A copy of that document was on display, among other artifacts.

MAROC promotes Moroccan heritage and culture and builds bridges with the United States. Abdelwahed Nassiri, a MAROC member who recently moved to Little Rock, said the organization is looking forward to bringing the exhibit back next year.

Heisler is a friend of local realtor Miloud Bahadi, who helped MAROC bring the exhibit to Pine Bluff. Bahadi has lived in Pine Bluff for nine years but grew up in Tinejdad, Morocco.

"I'm very happy we had this exhibit, and I wanted people to learn about Moroccan culture," Bahadi said.