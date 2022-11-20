Poor nations given aid in climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- Negotiators late Saturday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.

Talks on the overall agreement were put on hold while delegates were given time to read what they were going to vote on besides the compensation fund they approved to their own applause.

The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It is a big win for poorer nations that have long called for cash because they are often the victims of climate disasters despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe.

"This is how a 30-year-old journey of ours has finally, we hope, found fruition today," said Pakistan Climate Minister Sherry Rehman, who often took the lead for the world's poorest nations.

One-third of her nation was submerged this summer by a devastating flood. She and other officials used the motto: "What went on in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan."

The agreement "offers hope to the vulnerable people that they will get help to recover from climate disasters and rebuild their lives," said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

The Egyptian presidency, which had been under criticism by all sides, proposed a new loss and damage deal Saturday afternoon and within a couple hours an agreement was struck, but Norway's negotiator said it was not so much the Egyptians but countries working together.

Germany climate envoy Jennifer Morgan and Chilean Environment Minister Maisa Rojas, who shepherded the deal on to the agenda and to the finish line, hugged after passage, posed for a photo and said, "Yeah, we made it!"

According to the agreement, the fund would initially draw on contributions from developed countries and other private and public sources such as international financial institutions. While major emerging economies such as China would not initially be required to contribute, that option remains on the table and will be negotiated over the coming years.

If an agreement is accepted it still needs to be approved in a unanimous decision today. But other parts of a deal, outlined in a package of proposals put out earlier in the day by the Egyptian chairs of the talks, are still being hammered out as negotiators head into what they hope is their final session.

The United States had been the main obstacle to such a fund out of a concern that it could face potential liability as the country that has historically pumped the most greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. But American negotiators, under great pressure from developing countries as well as some of its European allies, reversed course late Saturday.

Although American diplomats may agree to a fund, money must be appropriated by Congress. Last year, the Biden administration sought $2.5 billion in climate finance but secured just $1 billion, and that was when Democrats controlled both chambers.

With Republicans, who largely oppose climate aid, set to take over the House in January, the prospects of Congress approving an entirely new pot of money for loss and damage appear dim.

There was strong concern among both developed and developing countries about proposals on cutting greenhouse gas emissions, known as mitigation.

Officials said the language put forward by Egypt backtracked on some of the commitments made in Glasgow aimed at keeping alive the target of limiting global warming to 2.7 Fahrenheit since pre-industrial times. The world has already warmed 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the mid-19th century.

Some of the Egyptian language on mitigation seemingly reverted to the 2015 Paris agreement, which was before scientists knew how crucial the 1.5 degree threshold was and heavily mentioned a weaker 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit goal, which is why scientists and Europeans are afraid of backtracking, said climate scientist Maarten van Aalst of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre.

Ireland's Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said: "We need to get a deal on 1.5 degrees. We need strong wording on mitigation and that's what we're going to push."

Even with the day's success on the fund, there was a brewing dispute over what to call it. Developing nations consider it compensation, and climate activists refer to it as reparations. But American diplomats were adamant that the money should be called "loss and damage resources."

New Zealand Climate Minister James Shaw said the poor countries that would get the money and rich ones that would give it are on board with the proposed deal.

It's a reflection of what can be done when the poorest nations remain unified, said Alex Scott, a climate diplomacy expert at the think tank E3G.

The Chinese lead negotiator would not comment on a possible deal. European negotiators said they were ready to back the deal but declined to say so publicly until the entire package was approved.

According to the latest draft, the fund would initially draw on contributions from developed countries and other private and public sources such as international financial institutions.

FINAL DETAILS

While major emerging economies such as China would not initially be required to contribute, that option remains on the table and will be negotiated over the coming years.

This is a key demand by the European Union and the United States, who argue that China and other large polluters currently classified by the U.N. as "developing" countries have the financial clout and responsibility to pay their way.

The planned fund would be largely aimed at the most vulnerable nations, though there would be room for middle-income countries that are severely battered by climate disasters to get aid.

Going into the final session, battle lines were drawn over India's request to change last year's agreement that called for a phase-down of "unabated coal" to include a phase-down of oil and natural gas, two other fossil fuels that produce heat-trapping gases. While European nations and others keep pushing for that language, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Nigeria have been insistent on keeping it out.

"We are extremely on overtime. There were some good spirits earlier today. I think more people are more frustrated about the lack of progress," Norwegian climate change minister Espen Barth Eide told The Associated Press.

He said it came down to getting tougher on fossil fuel emissions and retaining the goal of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit since pre-industrial times as was agreed in last year's climate summit in Glasgow.

When it comes to calling for a phase-down of all fossil fuels, Xie Zhenhua, lead negotiator for China, said wealthy nations such as the United States should go first.

"We should not add more burden to developing countries," Xie said in a news conference.

"I think this is huge to have governments coming together to actually work out at least the first step of ... how to deal with the issue of loss and damage," Scott said. But like all climate financials, it is one thing to create a fund, it's another to get money flowing in and out.

The developed world still has not kept its 2009 pledge to spend $100 billion a year in other climate aid -- designed to help poor nations develop green energy and adapt to future warming.

Throughout the climate summit, the American, Chinese, Indian and Saudi Arabian delegations have kept a low public profile, while European, African, Pakistan and small island nations have been more vocal.

U.N. climate meetings have evolved over the years to resemble trade fairs, with many countries and industry groups setting up booths and displays for meetings and panel discussions.

At the youth pavilion, a gathering spot for young activists, a pile of handwritten postcards from children to negotiators was left on a table.

"Dear COP27 negotiators," read one card. "Keep fighting for a good planet."

Information for this article was contributed by Seth Borenstein, Samy Magdy, Frank Jordans, Wanjohi Kabukuru, David Keyton, Theodora Tongas and Kelvin Chan of The Associated Press and by Lisa Friedman, Brad Plumer, Max Bearak and Jenny Gross of The New York Times.

Members of the media listen as Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, left, speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, center left, speaks to members of the media at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Zhao Yingmin, vice ministry of ecology and environment of China, walks through the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Letters and drawings left behind are gathered at the Youth Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, walks through the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



From left, Espen Barth Eide, minister for climate and environment of Norway, Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and Climate Change for Canada, and James Shaw, minister of climate change of New Zealand speak to members of the media with at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



Germany's climate envoy Jennifer Morgan talks to members of the media at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



Chairs are stacked up as the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit continues, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

