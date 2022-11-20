PREP FB: Lamar hangs tough with Malvern in Class 4A state playoff loss

LAMAR – The Lamar Warriors ran into another stout opponent on Friday night in the Class 4A playoffs.

Malvern, led by one of the best 1-2 tandems in the state, used a strong second half to win, 41-31, and advance to the third round.

Lamar scored on all three first-half possessions and led 23-20 at the half.

"I'm proud of my guys," Lamar coach Josh Jones said. "They played their tails off."

The Warriors needed just three plays to take an early lead away from Malvern.

After a loss of two yards on the first play, Jarrett Dalton ran 48 yards to the 12. From there, bulling fullback Damien Hendrix scored and added the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.

Lamar's defense forced a punt, and Lamar clicked six minutes, 14 seconds off the clock with an 11-play drive. Lee Harkreader capped the drive with a 10-yard scoring run. Hendrix added the two-point run for a 16-7 lead. Lamar converted two fourth downs on the drive.

Hendrix capped a textbook 16-play, 72-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run for a 23-14 lead. Lamar converted three third-down tries on the drive, and a fourth-down attempt.

Lamar led 23-20 at the half, but had a chance for more with a quick drive to Malvern's 24 but an interception with seven seconds left in the second quarter squelched it.

In the second half, Lamar fumbled and lost four yards on a second-down play and then was stuffed on a fourth-down run at Malvern's 48.

"The second half, we made two mistakes," Jones said. "When you play a team as talented as they are, you almost have to play perfect. We almost did. The motion penalty on fourth down, there's no doubt in my mind that we're going to go score right there. We made that mistake and had to punt. Just a few little things made the different in the game."

Dalton finished with 14 carries for 101 yards and caught a touchdown pass from Caleb Green. Hendrix finished with 22 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Harkreader had 12 carries for 85 yards and a score.

Play of the Game

With Malvern's defense all sucked up close to the line of scrimmage to try to stop Lamar's run-oriented offense, quarterback Caleb Green threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Dalton, who was wide open. Hendrix added his third two-point run of the game and Lamar was within, 34-31, with 7:14 left in the game.

Player of the Game

Malvern's Cedric Simmons was the difference-maker in the game.

Simmons, a four-year starter, completed 14-of-18 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 13 times for 121 yards and a touchdown.

For the season, Simmons has thrown for 1,917 yards and 15 scores and rushed for 849 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Injury Report

Malvern's Dyelon Caradine did not play in the second half due to an injury but will be available for the third-round game.

Notable

Lamar won 19 games over the past two seasons, which ties for the second-best two-year record in school history behind 21 won in 2008 and 2009. ... Over the past several years, Lamar has been eliminated from the playoffs by a who's who of tradition-rich teams like Robinson, Pocahontas, Rison, Smackover, Harding Academy, Prescott, Barton, Charleston, and Warren. ... Malvern's Jalen Dupree ran 68 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game and finished with 13 carries for 121 yards to put him at 2,238 yards and 31 touchdowns for the season. ... Hendrix finished the season with 1,483 yards, which is a single-season school record, while Dalton ran for 1,053 yards and Harkreader ran for 1,043 yards to provide a trio of 1,000 yard rushers in the backfield.

Up next

Malvern travels to Warren for the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. Lamar finishes with a 9-2 record.