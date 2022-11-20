Quapaw Quarter presents 9 LR preservation awards





The Quapaw Quarter Association presented nine Greater Little Rock Preservation Awards on Nov. 2 during its annual membership meeting.

Members gathered at Morris Hall at Trinity Church for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres before the presentation. Karen and Philip Martin, editors and columnists at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, presented the awards.

Bryan Hosto was presented with the Peg Smith Award for his efforts on behalf of the QQA to save the Taber Patterson House at 1624 S. Louisiana St. Kerry McCoy accepted the Jimmy Strawn Award for her work to restore and renovate Taborian Hall/Dreamland Ballroom at 800 W. Ninth St.

Richard Butler Awards were given for seven projects:

• Sara Smallwood and Carol Evans for the restoration of the Phillips House, 912 Palm St.

• Chris and Samantha Tanner and Tommy Jameson for the renovation of the Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St.

• Bayly and Emily Eley, John Jarrad, Charles Marratt and Amber Jones for the work at the Carriage House of the A. Rance Koonce House, 111 Johnson St.

• Joshua Malone for the restoration of Imperial Laundry, 501 Main St.

• Natalie Ghidotti, Erin Hohnbaum and Carol Worley for the restoration of Jones Cleaners/The Nest at 112 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates.

• Daniel Bryant and Tommy Jameson for the work at the Esso Station, 1600 W. Third St.

• Steve Gardner and Gabe Holmstrom for the restoration of the Turner-Karcher House, 503 E. Seventh St.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



