Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Oct. 24-28.

Market Plaza Limited Partnership to RCG-North Little Rock VII, LLC., L1R & Lot BR, Eastpark Commercial; Lot A B1, Eastpark Commercial, $20,350,000.

Lost 40 Brewery, LLC., to Riverdale McRiveraleface, LLC., 1311 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. L3R, Top Cat Replat, $1,850,000.

Homebank Of Arkansas to Barksdale Federal Credit Union, L2, Crackerbox, $1,305,000.

Arbor Construction, LLC., to Steven J. Kordell; Michelle M. Kordell, L17 B31, Woodlands Edge, $1,290,000.

Medlock Management Co., LLC., to Patricia Ann James; William Owen James, Jr., 10430 Mine Road, North Little Rock. L1, Hayden Heights, $1,222,000.

Lynn Lane, LLC., to Sam Emmerling, 4416 & 4418 Lynn Lane, North Little Rock. L5, Charles Schattler, $1,100,000.

Christopher Pittman; Claire Pittman; The CNC Family Trust to Wade D. Brock; Mary Starr Brock, 18 Piedmont Lane, Little Rock. Ls14-15, Piedmont; Pt SE NE 20-2N-13W, $985,000.

Janan E. K. Honeysuckle; Carlos E. Honeysuckle, Jr. (dec'd) to Jessica Joehler; David Koehler, 4811 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock. Ls99-100, Cliffewood, $800,000.

Britt Smith to Tisdale Properties & Development, LLC., Pt NW SE 25-2N-15W, $750,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Maria Ruiz, 198 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L7 B66, Chenal Valley, $702,664.

Paul Vitale to Matthew Boylan; Christine Boylan, 22 Maisons Drive, Little Rock. L3 B118, Chenal Valley, $675,000.

Donald Lum; Colene Lum to Timothy Centofante; Stephanie Centofante, L52 B56, Chenal Valley, $639,500.

George E. McLeod; Carolyn H. McLeod (dec'd) to Jon Kenly Allen; Pattie B. Shuffield, 8 Wildwood Road, Little Rock. Lot B, Prospect Terrace, No. 3, $635,000.

Charles Edwin Runyan, III; Bethany Zoe Runyan to Matt Winslow; Hannah Winslow, 164 Courts Lane, Little Rock. L13 B124, Chenal Valley, $630,000.

Lynette Rose Pettigrew Living Trust; Lynette Rose Pettigrew to Scott And Michele Smith Properties, LLC., Tracts 1-3, McClellan Optimist; Pt SW SW 8-1S-13W, $560,000.

Sharon Sue Newell Trust; Sharon Sue Newell to Riverpeak, LLC., Pt S/2 Section 22-2N-13W, $549,000.

Mark Miller; Meredith Miller to Bill R. Oldner; Margaret Oldner, Pt SE 6-2N-14W, $535,000.

Roger Allan Glasgow; Jennifer B. Glasgow; Roger And Jennifer Glasgow Joint Revocable Trust to Floyd Stice; Lisa Stice, 300 E. Third St., Unit 802, Little Rock. 300 Third HPR, $509,000.

Hines Homes, LLC., to Amanda Yang; Jered Yang, 14592 Stonebrook Lane; Maumelle. L21, Stonebrook Phase I, $507,000.

Hines Homes, LLC., to Whitney E. Furr; Shea R. Furr, 14425 Stonebrook Lane, Maumelle. L33, Stonebrook Phase I, $502,500.

Jon K. Allen; Jon Kenly; Jon K. Allen Revocable Trust to John Thomas Metrailer; Anna Metrailer, 9 Bugle Court, Little Rock. L216, Foxcroft 4th, $432,500.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Emily Lorraine Garza, 213 Copper Way, Little Rock. L7 B5, Copper Run Phase IIIA, $428,746.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Kimberly Michelle Ford, 37 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L27 B2, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $419,900.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC., to Julie Carnathan, 69 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L10 B3, Fletcher Valley-Fletcher Ridge, $411,900.

Executive Services, Inc., to Little Rock Day Spa And Lashbar, LLC., 711 Towne Oaks Drive, Little Rock. L25, Towne Oaks, $410,000.

Robert K. McMinn; Sidney S. McMinn to Michael Ahern; Deanna Ahern, 1905 Wellington Woods Drive, Little Rock. L14 B11, The Villages Of Wellington, $406,100.

Emily Boggan Wineland; Boggan Revocable Trust to Cydney Fullen, 6 Forest Valley Lane, Little Rock. L22, Forest Valley, $400,000.

Morgan W. Hamilton; Kristen K. Hamilton to Jennifer J. Smith; William Terry And Jennifer J. Smith Family Trust, 13200 Ridgehaven Road, Little Rock. L25R, Carriage Creek Phase II, $400,000.

Gregory A. Ramer; Kelley L. Ramer to James C. Buckner; Susan L. Buckner, L24 B23, Maumelle Valley Estates, $395,000.

Brandon K. McKinney to William Norton Reed; Mary Jane Reed, L135D B203, Park Hill NLR, $390,000.

WTH Development, LLC., to PJH Development, LLC., Pt SW SW 111-1N-13W, $385,000.

Nicholas A. Rountree; Whitney G. Rountree to Jordan Petrus, 105 Wildcreek Blvd., Little Rock. L1 B3, Wildwood Place, $360,000.

Deere Construction, LLC., to James Mike Mashburn, 9896 Willow Brook Drive, Sherwood. L27, Millers Glen Phase 8, $353,000.

Billy Don Barton; Cindy L. Barton to Deana Warner, 14700 Woodcreek Drive, Little Rock. L5 B5, Woodcreek, $350,000.

Deere Builders, LLC., to Michael Albert Cover; Alyssa Nicole Cover, L24, Millers Glen Phase 6, $342,000.

Shreeji Krupa Equity Group Ltd., to Setu Ivestment, LLC., Ls1-3 B405, Lincoln, $340,000.

Justin A. Hinton; Estate Of Jeremy Alan Hinton (dec'd) to Robert L. Beard, Jr., 466 Midland St., Little Rock. L4 B12, Midland Hills, $339,000.

Julie M. Carnathan to Chelsea Clay, 1801 N. Jackson St., Little Rock. L50, Shadowlawn, $320,000.

Reginald Merritt; LaKeisha Merritt to Bobby Lynn McLaughlin, Jr.; Rosemary Ann McLaughlin, L302, Edgewater Phase II, $311,000.

Robert Evatt, Jr., to Jennifer A. Wright; Jessica L. Gunter, 108 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle. L189, Waterside, $308,000.

David Franklin Jewell, Sr.; David And Betty Jewell Revocable Living Trust to CWR Farms, LLC., Pt SE SE 33 & Pt NW SW 34-2S-11W, $300,000.

Debra K. Wenzel to Jacqueline Maltbia, 9017 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood. L33, Miller's Glen, $294,000.

Alma J. Holbrook; Homer A. Holbrook (dec'd) to Teheva Johnson, 11 Rocky Valley Cove, Little Rock. L2, Pleasant Valley Manor, $275,000.

Mark H. Pritchard to Brian Joseph Jansen, Pt NE SW & Pt SE NW 13-1N-14W, $275,000.

Marilyn Delorice Mabry; Rodney Eslick; Teresa Eslick; Jesse Eslick; Shawn Tyler Eslick; Vicki L. Miller; Vicki L. Stewart to National Property Holdings, 14508 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt Blk 15, Sach's Suburban Tracts, $275,000.

Charlotte Bull; Landon Garrett Bull to Charlotte E. Wallace; The Phillip L. And Bobbie J. Louks Irrevocable Trust; The Charlotte E. Wallace Sub-Trust; James Michael Hale; Joyce Ann Hale; The James Michael Hale And Joyce Ann Hale Living Trust; Karen A. Jester; The Annette Bolin Sub-Trust, L22A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $275,000.

Jimmy Scott Jackson; Martha Jackson to Alan Bryan Shepard; Melanie Shepard, 117 Shadow Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L2 B2, Shadow Oaks, $274,500.

William Joshua Hall to Anna Palmer, 8620 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock. L13, Leawood Mountain, $274,000.

Arthur Ian Murphy to Julia Chandler Bonner, 6604 Curry Court, North Little Rock. L16 B20, Indian Hills, $270,000.

Larry C. Reaves; Mirriam V. Reaves to Ronald Nave, 9 Silver Fox Cove, Jacksonville. L69, Foxwood Phase III, $268,000.

Tonya L. Mead to Blane J. Rasch; Shawn O. Zaharewicz, 506 Beckwood Drive, Little Rock. Ls3-4 B3, McIntosh No.2, $267,300.

Jennifer Nichole Kilpatrick; Justin Sean Kilpatrick; Jessica Ellyn Godfrey; Carol Shroyer Wooten; Stephen Matthew Shroyer; Stephanie Kay Cowan to George Walsh; Cynthia Walsh, 129 Nemours Court, Maumelle. L541R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $265,000.

Kert Hulett to Opportunity Matters Arkansas, 13700 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock. L70, Hillsborough Phase II-A, $255,000.

Sidhdharth K. Damani; Manisha Damani to Kenneth Elliott, 107 Chalamont Cove, Little Rock. L24 B73, Chenal Valley, $250,000.

MGY, LLC., to Mechanics Lumber Company, L1RRR, Triavictus Replat-Murphy Drive Industrial Park, $249,095.

Roderick Murdock; Demetria Murdock to Sandra F. Curley, 17 Chateaus Lane, Little Rock. L34, Chateaus On Stagecoach Neighborhood, $245,000.

Kathryn Paige Brinegar to David Davidson; Katherine Zambrano, 15 Heritage Court, Little Rock. L403, Pleasantree 1st, $245,000.

David Shawn Fecher; Shawn Fecher; Amy M. Fecher to Elite Home Design, LLC., Ls122A, 122B & 127RR, Osage Hills Phase 7, $240,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Herman Ndah, 10709 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L34, White Oak Crossing, $237,900.

Midtown Blues Corp., to Jill Melinda Hare, 3810 Ridge Road, North Little Rock. L7 B49, Park Hill NLR, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Tonya Shelvy, 10404 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L28, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $231,900.

Beverly A. Rososki; Isadore A. Rososki (dec'd) to Thomas G. Tezak; Lorita M. Tezak; Thomas And Lorita Tezak Trust, 93 Rolling Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L89, Garden Oaks, $230,000.

Kady Barger; Kady Bartlett; Corey Barger to Justin Thomas; Bria Thomas, 23 Arbor Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L40, Arbor Oaks Phase I, $227,000.

Navy Federal Credit Union to Navy Federal Credit Union, Pt NE SE 26-2N-13W, $226,918.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Joseph Schilling, 10401 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L52, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $225,150.

Marvin Castleberry to Juan F. Gonzalez, 4008 Lakewood Valley Drive, North Little Rock. L16 B3, Lakewood Valley, $220,000.

Samuel Grant Gead to Jonathan Wallace; Jordan Wallace, 14214 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock. L6 B3, Sandpiper West, $218,000.

Clementine Infante to Bo Keeter Richards; Sherry Lynn Richards; The Richards Inter Vivos Revocable Trust, Unit 7M, Quapaw Tower HPR, $215,000.

Marian G. Daily to Kevin Grace, 132 Orleans Drive, Maumelle. L740RRR, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $210,000.

Calton Davis to Argerich 2021-1, LLC., 11216 Tipton Road, Sherwood. L31 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $206,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Misty Weltzien; Weltzien Family Trust, 1300 N. Olive St., North Little Rock. L7 B7, Davis, $199,800.

Juliane Henderson Chavis; Arthur Douglas Chavis, III to Roland Christopher Jones, 2909 Youngwood Road, Little Rock. Ls464 & 465, Kingwood Place, $194,000.

Cammack Woods, LLC., to Tabor Oak Properties, LLC., L1 B6, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $187,000.

Matthew I. Carder to Pamiela Lee Parsons, 106 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood. L4 B3, Autumnbrook Annex, $186,500.

Jordan Mackenzie Depperschmidt to Samantha D. Butler, 11 Berrywood Circle, Little Rock. L21, Plaza Terrace, $185,000.

Charles Thrash; Jessica A. Thrash to Pablo A. Martinez, 7210 Amanda Drive, Jacksonville. L4, Amanda, $185,000.

Mason A. Shuffield; Ashley Glover-Shuffied to Derrick Straw, 2911 Holt St., Little Rock. L10 B210, John Barrow, $184,900.

Joseph Kinnith Smith to KaPresha Harris, L9, Westwood Pines, $183,000.

Mid-Ark Property & Investments, LLC., to David Daniels, 6009 Buckles Drive, North Little Rock. L5, Wilson's Replat-Skyway, $183,000.

Ruby L. Mast; Jimmy And Ruby Mast Irrevocable Trust to Triple E Realty, LLC., 5509 McMurtrey Drive, North Little Rock. Pt N/2 NE 18-2N-12W, $180,000.

Susan Tenhet Lundy; The Susan T. Lundy Living Trust to Lydia Hall, L86, Spring Valley Manor Section B, $180,000.

Yancey T. Nichols, III to Opal J. McCoy, 5720 Greenwood Acres Blvd., Little Rock. L63, Greenwood Acres Phase 2, $175,000.

Marie L. Pierce to David L. Mitchell; Sara A. Mitchell, L2 B401, Indian Hills Townhomes, $175,000.

Adam Matthew Key to Erik Zehm; Karen Zehm, 522 Goldenwood Drive, Jacksonville. L25, Deerewood, $174,700.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Charles Rogers Tucker, 2116 Perry St., Little Rock. L17 B1, Hicks Interurban, $174,300.

Brown Ranch, LLC., to Jack Shuffield; Kaitlyn Shuffield, 2503 County Line Road, Little Rock. Pt N/2 NW NW 18-1N-14W, $172,000.

Jenny Adams to Caleb James Looney, 212 Plainview Circle, North Little Rock. L18 B8, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

Linda Somyak to Justin Blake Rathke; Darrell D. Bishop, 712 Country Club Road, Sherwood. L3 B321, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Hardik Zatakia; Kuntan J. Dhanoya, 25 Bellemeade Drive, Little Rock. Ls7-8 B9, Hamilton And Brack, $160,000.

Steven E. Gilbert to River City Training Stable, LLC., Pt NE SE & Pt SE NE 18-1N-14W, $160,000.

Demetrius Williams to Paul S. Rainwater, Jr., 101 Blue Jay Drive, Jacksonville. L106, The Meadows, $160,000.

David K. Gregory; Jennie K. Gregory to Fray Rentals, LLC., L25, Silver Creek Phase I, $160,000.

Ethel E. Milam; Marcella Bailey to Kayla D. Patton; Kaitlin S. Patton, 7309 Briarwood Drive, Little Rock. L110, Briarwood, $160,000.

William Michael Stewart; Sarah K. Cannon Stewart to Patricia Craver, 413 Lynnewood Drive, Jacksonville. L11, Deerewood, $159,900.

Donna Lisa Payne; Stewart Trust Number One to I-40 Kerr, LLC., Pt NW 3-1N-11W, $155,000.

Melissa Rose Connaughton Barber; James Ryan Barber to Brandon Love; Joy Love, 2308 E. Republican Road, Cabot. Pt SW NE & Pt NW SE 28-4N-10W, $152,201.

Raymond Turner to Sbreme, LLC., 2701 Longcoy St., Little Rock. Ls15-16 B2, Sandon, $152,000.

Dozje L. Brown to Brandon David Quay, 1508 Elaine Drive, Jacksonville. L50, Woodland Hills Phase IV, $150,000.

Ashley Adams to Robert L. Martin, Jr., 3215 Katherine St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B24, John Barrow, $150,000.

Austin B. Culver; Cameron Culver to David Aycock, 215 Healy St., North Little Rock. Lot A, O'Quinn-Spanish Grant No.6, $150,000.

Rasool Farhangkhah to Fnu Hendri; Fifi Jap, 803 Shamrock Drive, North Little Rock. Ls5-6 B4, Valley View, $150,000.

University District Development Corp., to Magan Hubbard, 2807 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. Lot B, CO Brack; Pt NE NW 18-1N-12W, $150,000.