Rice Street shooting in LR wounds 3

Three people were wounded in a shooting on Rice Street in Little Rock on Saturday evening, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

The spokesman, Mark Edwards, said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Two victims were taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, and the other was taken to UAMS Medical Center.

Edwards said the shooting was initially reported from the 4000 block of West Markham Street, but police believe it took place in the 1900 block of Rice Street. No arrests had been made late Saturday.