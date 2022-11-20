Salvation Army hosts Christmas fundraiser

It has been more than two years since the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary at Pine Bluff was able to host any of their usual fundraising events, but this week they announced they were again hosting a Christmas Sip & Shop event.

It will be held Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.

Refreshments such as finger foods, sandwiches, cookies and punch will be served, and guests are welcome to nibble while shopping for items such as jewelry, home and holiday decor, and much more, said Jestean Thomas, a volunteer for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.

Christmas Sip & Shop tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any auxiliary member or at the Salvation Army office.

"We recommend that you buy a ticket now so you're guaranteed a spot," Thomas said.

So far, about a dozen merchandise vendors have signed up for the event.

LOW ON FUNDS

Since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the local Salvation Army has struggled to fund its operation, and attempts at a drive-by drop-off donation fundraiser and a letter writing campaign did not produce the dollar amount of donations they hoped for or needed.

"At this time, our funding needs are critical," Thomas said.

This money helps fund Salvation Army operations, such as their emergency shelter and food assistance programs. On average each month, they help about 15 clients with shelter accommodations, 20 clients with energy assistance and 250 families with food distribution.

"The Salvation Army helps those who are in need in a variety of ways, including but not limited to emergency assistance," Thomas said.

Many people, including women with children, go to the Salvation Army without a bed to sleep in that night. Their Pine Bluff facility has two dorms, one for men and one for women and children.

"If someone is in need, we help them. They can come in, and we help them that day. We give them a place to stay and breakfast and dinner. If they need clothing, we help them with that," Thomas said.

This help is also extended to an individual or family whose own home burned down. The Salvation Army's help extends beyond the individual's immediate need, and volunteers help people with successfully applying for and obtaining employment. It also might include help in finding a permanent home. Also, the auxiliary supports other local programs.

For those who cannot make the Christmas Sip & Shop, it is not too late to make a donation. Contributions can be dropped off or mailed to Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601.