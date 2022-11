VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas sweeps Alabama

The University of Arkansas returned home Saturday afternoon to Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville for the first time in two weeks and swept Alabama 25-10, 25-19, 25-21.

Jill Gillen led the Razorbacks (17-8, 8-7 SEC) with 13 kills, while Taylor Head had 11 kills and 10 digs.

Abby Marjama and Alyiah Wells each had seven kills for Alabama (9-18, 3-12).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services