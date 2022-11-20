Stephanie Marie Holiman - Alan Michael Doerpinghaus





Stephanie Marie Holiman and Alan Michael Doerpinghaus exchanged marriage vows at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Second Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Alisa Secrest officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Carol Van Ness Holiman and Richard Eugene Holiman, both of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of the late Jeanetta and CJ Holiman of Crossett and the late Laura Ann and Charles Van Ness of El Dorado.

Parents of the groom are Sherri and Charles Doerpinghaus of Little Rock. His grandparents are the late Ruth and Harry Rafe and the late Mary and CJ Doerpinghaus, all of Little Rock.

Arrangements of ranunculus, roses, gerbera daisies, dusty miller and eucalyptus were on the altar. Music was by organist Adam Savacool.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a sleeveless ivory gown of English net, jersey and lace embellished with sequined appliques. She carried an unstructured bouquet of ranunculus, roses, gerbera daisies and Italian ruscus.

Emily Fenton Samour of Little Rock was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mary Katherine Barker of Arlington, Va.; Laura Ann Emerson of Atlanta; Jessica Lunn of Tahlequah, Okla.; Callie Mellinger of Nashville, Tenn.; Ashley Huber of Bryant; Ryder Buttry of Durham, N.C.; Dr. Marlee Martin of Memphis; and Dr. Rachel Moore of Fort Smith. They wore emerald green gowns in various styles and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Best man was John Doerpinghaus of Chicago, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Daniel Creel of Alexander; Andrew Zimmerman and Dr. Parker Davidson, both of Little Rock; Trent Bullard of New Orleans; and Richard Miller of Portland, Ore. Guests were seated by Brennan Suen of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Marco Samour and Robert Van Ness, both of Little Rock; and Charles Van Ness of Fayetteville.

A reception was held at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Music was by The Greasy Greens.

The bride graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and with certification in K-12 English as a second language. She is a fifth-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School.

The groom has an associates of applied science from Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services' Paramedic Academy in Little Rock and is a paramedic at Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS).

The couple will make their home in Little Rock and plan a delayed honeymoon.





Stephanie Marie Doerpinghaus (Lori Sparkman)





