Still an arsenal

When FDR coined the phrase "arsenal of democracy," he may not have thought it would last this long.

Ukraine is under attack. While not a member of NATO (yet), it is a member of the United Nations, and a democracy caught up in a fight with a bullying neighbor. See the front pages. This conflict--aka Putin's War--was thrust upon Ukraine's people. And they have fought back with a gusto that has surprised pert-near every analyst on the planet, from Moscow to Washington.

While most good folks will be hesitant to find anything good in war, we have to admit to being human enough to having more than a spot of pride in the role Arkansas' industry is doing in the battle. A battle for freedom, we shouldn't have to remind.

Generally, the papers say Lockheed Martin has received an order for more rocket launchers, some bound for Ukraine. More specifically, these rocket launchers are made here in Arkansas, at the defense contractor's 2-million-square-foot Camden plant employing more than 1,000 local workers.

The weapon in this case is the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). These launchers can carry a six-pack of guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRS) or one Army tactical missile system (TACMS). You'll notice that everything in the military has its own acronym. LOL.

HIMARS is designed to launch the Army's entire "family of munitions." (A family reunion the bad guys hope to avoid.)

The Camden plant began in 2022 with a production target of 48 systems per year, and the order quickly was increased to 60. Now the paper reports that Lockheed Martin has been asked by the Army to bump that up to 96 per year. A single HIMARS unit costs about $3.8 million (2020) to make, per the U.S. Defense Department. Twenty launchers have been delivered to Ukraine, with more pledged.

The workers in Camden are ramping up production to meet demand, and company officials there tell the paper they anticipated the need and accommodated for it.

Unless demand slows, more high-paying jobs could be coming to south Arkansas.

HIMARS has been highly successful on the Ukrainian battlefield since its first deployment there five months ago. It's even been called a game-changer, and was an effective tool in the recent liberation of the city of Kherson. A U.S. defense official told The Hill in July that the system had been used to destroy Russian command posts, and Ukrainian officials reported to CNN later that month that HIMARS had delivered surgical strikes on Russian control posts as well as ammunition and fuel storage depots, and provided for "retention of defensive lines and positions." Which is military-speak for blowing up things on the other side.

The Ukrainian defense minister told The Wall Street Journal in late July that eight HIMARS launchers had destroyed 30 Russian command centers and ammunition storage facilities.

To avoid poking Russia's nuclear elephant in the room, not to mention curtail the Biden administration's propensity to print money, the U.S. has limited the size of the weapons cache it's handed over to the Ukrainians. But the HIMARS has been an integral piece of that muted arsenal.

Since the invasion, the U.S. has committed about $16.2 billion to Ukrainian "security assistance," including the $1.1 billion approved in late September as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

From an on-the-ground here-and-now perspective, this American help with an Arkansas twist has helped send Russian forces from the brink of Kyiv back to their own borders.

And at least from that perspective, the HIMARS has proven to deliver good ROI.