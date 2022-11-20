Suspect, 17, jailed in death near park

Pulaski County deputies on Friday evening arrested a boy in connection with an October homicide outside McAlmont Community Park, announcing the arrest less than an hour after identifying him and three other wanted suspects in a tweet.

Deputies had Deonte Harris, 17, in custody on a capital murder charge related to the Oct. 21 death of Kirk Kirkwood, 18, of North Little Rock, who deputies found fatally shot outside the gates of the Gloria Ashley McAlmont Community Park.

The tweet also identified Jonathan “Papa” Wright, 20, Justin Davis, 21, and Carl Kendle, Jr., 17, as suspects in the killing wanted on capital murder charges.

The suspects were last seen in a white Mitsubishi Galant with Arkansas license plate AIU16Z, the release stated.