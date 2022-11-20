University of Arkansas System notebook

UA accepts gift from grain board

The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas approved a request last week from Vice President for Agriculture Deacue Fields and the Division of Agriculture to accept a $250,000 gift from the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Board toward the construction of a new building at the Jackson County Extension Center.

They also approved naming it the "Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers Building" in appreciation for the gift and long-standing financial support of the research and extension missions of the Division of Agriculture.

Corn production has been increasing in Arkansas over the past two decades to the point where it's behind only rice and soybeans in the state for crop cash receipts, and Arkansas is now in the top 20 among states for corn production, according to the University of Arkansas System.

Arkansas is also one of the top grain sorghum producing states in the U.S., and the "resource-conserving crop [is] renowned for its tolerance to production on all types of land and environmental conditions, its versatility as a food, feed, and biofuels grain, and its importance in the agricultural export market."

Trustees also approved donation of land -- about 2.8 acres -- at the Milo Shult Research facility to the city of Fayetteville and Washington County from the Division of Agriculture, which is part of the UA System.

"This limited land donation will not interfere with the continued use or operation of the facility," according to the UA System. The city intends to widen Deane Street and install a traffic circle -- a change to the roadway that the Division of Agriculture had previously requested in order to make the intersection of Deane Street and Porter Road safer -- and a trail that "will be multi-use and is a part of a larger city improvement project in the midtown corridor."

The traffic circle will reduce the risk of accidents near the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences and make dropping off students there easier for buses, said Fields.

LR land buy OK'd near law school

Trustees approved the purchase of a parcel of land by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock near the William H. Bowen School of Law, one of two law schools in the state.

Acquiring the property, located at 1007 McMath Ave., "will provide a larger footprint for the campus to enhance the Bowen School of Law, once a decision has been made on exactly how the law school would like to develop the additional properties," according to Bobbitt.

The owner -- Paul Page Dwellings, LLC -- of the property, which consists of a 2,869-square-foot residential structure built in 1900 on a quarter of an acre, has accepted an offer from UALR of $125,000. The property has been appraised at $130,000 and $125,000.

Contractors set for project at UAPB

UA Trustees gave their approval of Little Rock's Insight Engineering as engineer and Fayetteville's CDI Contractors as construction manager for a campus-wide heating and air upgrade project at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

This project, which will include asbestos abatement and replacing outdated air handlers, vents, ductwork, chillers and boilers, is being paid for by Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds from the U.S. Department of Education, said Chancellor Laurence Alexander.

The project's cost is expected to be $10 million-$15 million, according to the UA System.

Trustees also approved a campus-wide automated touchless door project, which is also being paid for by Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.

The project "will reduce touchpoints on campus by replacing manual exterior doors with automated touchless doors in residence and dining halls, academic, administrative and athletic buildings, and other high traffic areas on campus," according to the UA System. AMR Architects was the only firm to apply as the design professional, and the Little Rock firm was approved by trustees.

The estimated cost is $5 million, according to the UA System. Both UAPB projects are meant to mitigate spread of diseases such as covid-19, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Two certifications added at UAFS

A new Certificate of Proficiency in Computer Aided Design and an Advanced Certificate of Proficiency in Supply Chain Management will be offered at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Trustees approved the programs last week. Both are "job readiness" certificates, according to Trustee Ted Dickey.

Both certificates are responses to "listening to industry leaders," said Shadow JQ Robinson, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at UA-Fort Smith. Students could possibly begin working on the two certificates as soon as this spring, but most likely the certificates will debut for the fall 2023 semester.

There's "a real need for drafters," especially in Northwest Arkansas, so "our students will get jobs," said Robinson, who estimates 10-15 students "inside the degree program" already will seek the additional certificate of proficiency, not to mention individuals from the outside.

The advanced certificate "gives students a chance to display the supply chain management skill set and get jobs locally" while also meeting needs of employers, he said. It could even become a degree program in itself -- it's currently inside of the management concentration within the business program -- at some point in order to "meet the needs out there."