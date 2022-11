Broadhurst-Nacke

Delia Nacke and Dillon Broadhurst were united in marriage Oct. 18 at the Carroll County Courthouse in Eureka Springs.

The couple will reside in Tulsa.

Gillaspy-Brendle

Kayelee Nikole Brendle and Nathan Ross Gillaspy exchanged marriage vows Nov. 12 at The Pointe in McAlester, Okla.

The bride is the daughter of Joanie and Steven Brendle of McAlester.

The groom is the son of Allison and Stephen Gillaspy of Gaithersburg, Md.

The couple will reside in Fayetteville.