1 person dead, 7 injured in Lonoke County crash

One person was killed and seven people were injured in a crash Friday in Lonoke County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The report said Terry Newman, 60, of Lonoke was traveling west on U.S. 165 at around 5 p.m. when his 2007 Chevy Malibu ran off the roadway to the right then reentered. A 2014 Silverado with three people in it traveling east on the highway swerved to the left to avoid Newman's vehicle.

According to the report, the passenger side of Newman’s vehicle sideswiped the passenger side of the Silverado, then struck a 2009 Toyota Camry head-on in the eastbound lane of the highway, killing Newman.

The report said the Camry three people in it, who were all injured. The three people in the Silverado as well as a passenger in Newman’s vehicle were injured in the crash as well.

The injured were taken to area hospitals.

Police reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.