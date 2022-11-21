OPINION | A WORD: Here's an easy little puzzle to wake up your brain, Arkansas

Our mystery word Nov. 14 was "fool." That was fun. But let's play another game of Obfuscation.
What word am I describing today?
This word contains four letters, one of which repeats. This word can be a noun or a verb.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ The sewing machine part that presses the cloth against the feed.
◼️ The ventral muscular surface of a mollusk flattened for creeping in most gastropods or tapering for burrowing in many bivalves.
◼️ Basic unit of verse meter.
◼️ Basal portion of the sporogonium in mosses embedded in the gametophyte and absorbing food from it.
◼️ The part of a bed opposite the headboard.
◼️ A ring on the base of a piece of pottery creating an air pocket between table and pot.
◼️ To pay, as in to pay a bill.
I'll print today's answer Nov. 28, but feel free to email if you'd like to know sooner.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com