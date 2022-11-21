OPINION | A WORD: Here's an easy little puzzle to wake up your brain, Arkansas





Our mystery word Nov. 14 was "fool." That was fun. But let's play another game of Obfuscation.

What word am I describing today?

This word contains four letters, one of which repeats. This word can be a noun or a verb.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ The sewing machine part that presses the cloth against the feed.

◼️ The ventral muscular surface of a mollusk flattened for creeping in most gastropods or tapering for burrowing in many bivalves.

◼️ Basic unit of verse meter.

◼️ Basal portion of the sporogonium in mosses embedded in the gametophyte and absorbing food from it.

◼️ The part of a bed opposite the headboard.

◼️ A ring on the base of a piece of pottery creating an air pocket between table and pot.

◼️ To pay, as in to pay a bill.

I'll print today's answer Nov. 28, but feel free to email if you'd like to know sooner.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



