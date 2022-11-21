Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 7

Casey's General Store

2655 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee personal food on the side preparation table. Employee eating food in the preparation area. Foods on the top portion of the pizza preparation table are not holding at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Product fell/spilled on the floor in the ice cream freezer. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens. Hot potholders are visibly soiled inside and out. Some ice buildup around the electrical box and the floor of the ice cream walk-in freezer. Check seal around the electrical box. Permit posted but expired.

Chipotle

2400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Caulk between warewashing sink and wall has eroded over time.

Northside Elementary

9083 Mt. Olive Road, Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in the freezer. Buildup on the floor.

El Farolito Tex-Mex Restaurant and Bakery

415 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Employee garnished taco with bare hand contact. Chicken at 125 degrees in the top portion of the hot-hold container and 157 degrees in the bottom portion of the container. Steak at 125 degrees in the top portion of the hot-hold container and 154 degrees in the bottom portion of the container. Chopped vegetables, sauces, etc. were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.

Innisfree Retirement Community

300 Innisfree Circle, Rogers

Critical violations: Eggs being used for cook-to-order eggs (soft cooked) are not pasteurized.

Noncritical violations: Employee drink cup on prep surface.

James Butts Baseball Complex

1231 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food left in the refrigerator after the end of season. Expired food not discarded.

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted, but according to the computer records permit is expired. Permit fee has not been paid.

La Huerta

1270 U.S. 412, Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee swept the floor and changed gloves but did not wash hands before putting on new gloves. Employee put raw chicken on the grill using a utensil but did not change gloves or wash hands. Containers used to store food are visibly dirty on the exterior. Foods not reheated prior to placing in the hot-hold unit. One row of hot food is not holding at 135 degrees or above. Container of queso sitting at room temperature on the line. Sour cream, guacamole, pico on the line are not at 41 degrees or below. Not enough ice used to keep food cold. Salsa at the servers station is 46 degrees. Salsa does not have enough ice surrounding the product to keep it cold at 41 degrees or below. Plate of chili rellenos stored above the load line in the fajita station - temperature is 58 degrees. Freezer is not holding food frozen -- food is still below 41 degrees. Date marking was not removed from previous batch of crab meat.

Noncritical violations: No hot water at the handwashing sink. Walk-in shelves, floor and door are visibly dirty with food debris.

Siloam Springs Girls Softball

1231 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips on location at the time of inspection. Flooring missing down to bare concrete in a couple of areas.

Twin Peaks

2400 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee bent down and touched floor with gloves and then prepared burger with same gloves. Hand towel dispenser not working in dish area. Cheese, refried beans and butter in walk-in measuring at 45 degrees. Pico de gallo and pepperoni are measuring at 43 degrees on top of prep table. Reduced oxygen packed salmon with label stating to remove from packaging prior to thawing being thawed within reduced oxygen environment.

Noncritical violations: Food beneath condensation leak in walk-in freezer. Sanitizer bucket stored on floor in bar area. Trash and food debris on floor of walk-in freezer.

Nov. 8

Beef 'O Brady's

2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine in bar area was at 25 ppm chlorine. Two cold-hold units had food items out of temperature: sliced cheese at 48 degrees, sliced tomatoes at 49 degrees, cole slaw at 48 degrees and cooked bell peppers at 43 degrees. Frozen salmon in vacuum packaging was thawing in walk-in cooler. Packaging is supposed to be removed, as indicated by the manufacturer, before thawing.

Noncritical violations: None

Bentonville West High School - Basketball Concessions

1351 Gamble Road, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Casa Castillo

3906 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No test strips.

Lady Slipper

138 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips to check strength of sanitizer in dish machine.

Chola Cafe

2502 S.W. 14th St., Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine at 10 ppm chlorine. Yogurt sauce at 47 degrees in metal pan. Medicines stored on surface next to clean dishes and stored food. Box of cauliflower stored on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: Goat thawing in three-compartment sink. Scoops stored in food had handle touching the food. Cutting board by naan prep area had been cut in half and had sharp, rough edges. Inside of microwave has an accumulation of food. Walls in food prep area have an accumulation of food residue.

Raising Cane's

4200 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buildup of ice around door of walk-in freezer makes it difficult to close.

Rice Chef Chinese Food & Sushi

403 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employees are not washing their hands when needed. Container of cut vegetables in the handwashing sink under running water. Containers of raw meat/chicken stored above other foods that may not be cooked as long as the meat requires. Bag of fried chicken pieces sitting at room temperature - item is 71 degrees. Items marked as "keep frozen" must be date marked and used within seven days after removing from the freezer.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Spoon used for rice and other utensils sitting in water at room temperature. Handles and doors of prep tables are visibly dirty.

Star Shop

600 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Tapioca pearls per instructions, are to be used within four hours after cooking.

Noncritical violations: Cover pearl containers when not in use. Hoses being stored on the shelf above and touching containers of fruit pearls. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine.

Stepping Stone Children's Academy

1100 N.E. McClain Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks covered receptacle in the women's restroom.

VFW 3031

11160 N. Old Wire Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sliced ham in the refrigerator and baked potatoes in the walk-in cooler were not date marked.

Nov. 9

European Gourmet of NWA

1149 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No test strips available.

Gravette Baseball Concession

325 Lion Drive, Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Gravette Basketball Concession

607 Dallas St. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: No paper towels at the handwashing sink. Pans of raw meatloaf stored above ready-to-eat items. Packaged eight-piece chicken in the customer grab-and-go hot case is not at 135 degrees or above. Not all foods in the hot display case are at 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employees are not aware of what symptoms would prevent them from working with open food if they are sick. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles.

Harps - Food Store

300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Packages of raw sausage stored on the shelf above ready-to-eat packaged dips.

Noncritical violations: Wood blocks under the table legs in the meat cutting room. Milk spilled and dried on the floor under the milk shelf in the walk-in.

La Finca Market

1804 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during today's inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager. There is an ice buildup on walk-in freezer door.

Leroy's Cafe

116 S. Hibler St., Sulphur Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No disclosure with asterisking on the menus. Posted permit expired on 11-30-2020.

Penny Lane Childcare Center

1019 W. Cypress St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Round floor fan has dust buildup.

The Cellar Creekside

134 Wood Ave., Sulphur Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager; however, owner does have documentation of a number of food protection certifications.

The Wooden Spoon

1000 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Dishwasher person handled dirty dish rack then clean dishes and did not wash hands between dirty and clean dishes. Some employees are not lathering with soap long enough prior to rinsing off the soap. Employee used the handwashing sink to drain water off vegetables and another employee used the handwashing sink to fill a pitcher. To-go cooler is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Mac-and-cheese in the walk-in cooler is at 45 degrees in the center of one container. Not all food is date marked as needed. Spray bottle labeled with one chemical product, but the product is another chemical.

Noncritical violations: Packaged food in the customer grab-and-go case does not have ingredients listed. Some containers and lids are cracked/broken. Surfaces are no longer in good condition. The threshold on the walk-in freezer is loose and water is getting under it.

Nov. 10

B List Burgers

1721 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some prepared items were not date marked. Disposable single-use articles were used as scoops. Test strips did not match the sanitizer.

Discovery Bridge Preschool

1715 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No test strips.

Dock & Character Kids Programs

807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two unlabeled spray bottles in kitchen.

Ember Mountain Coffee Food Mob

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Founders Classical Academy

800 S. Dodson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No trash can near front handsink.

Freddy's

4507 W. Walnut St., Suite 4, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on door to walk-in-freezer at bottom of door. Grout in floor between make table, grill, and nearest handsink has eroded enough to hold french fries.

Onyx Coffee Lab

507 S.E. E St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Quat sanitizer in bottle over 400 ppm.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Panera Bread

1320 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on door curtains of walk-in freezer.

Shogun

3606 S.E. Metro Parkway, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bag of carrots on floor of walk-in cooler.

The Cafe On Broadway

123 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Whole wrapped quiche in the customer display case is at 44 degrees. The other quiches are at 40 degrees. It is not known why the one quiche is not at 41 degrees or below. Possible improper cooling or quiche was in the bakery cooler, which is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Whipping cream, butter and pumpkin in the bakery refrigerator are not at 41 degrees or below. Exterior thermometer reading 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Not all employees wearing effective hair restraints at the start of inspection. No measurable sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths for the coffee steam wand, the one in the kitchen and the one under the customer counter. Employee did not wash off an apple prior to cutting for service. One ceiling tile missing in the kitchen/food preparation area. Area covered with plastic bag. The rest of the ceiling tiles are not smooth and easily cleanable.

The Momentary - The Break Room

507 S.E. E St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Maximum plate temp reached 150 degrees through dish machine.

Noncritical violations: No maximum registering thermometer or heat test strips to check heat dish machine.

The Park House

201 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled bread with bare hands. Prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Cooked bacon sitting at room temperature, but is not fully rendered.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer concentration for the wiping cloths at the bar.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 7 -- Pumpkin Patch Pre-K, 1953 N. Carl St., Siloam Springs

Nov. 8 -- Casey's General Store, 2801 S.E. J St., Bentonville; On The House, 721 Maplewood Drive, Centerton

Nov. 9 -- Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers; Little Martians Learning Center, 2808 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Nov. 10 -- Lincoln Junior High School, 1206 N.W. Leopard Lane, Bentonville; Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club, 3024 N. 22nd St., Rogers; Pho Kitchen Grill & Bar, 4504 W. Walnut St., Suite 4, Rogers; Ziggywurst, 214 N. Wright St., Siloam Springs