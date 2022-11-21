Forecasters predict rain for Thanksgiving Day, tapering off through Friday

Rain is predicted for most of the state Thursday, forecasters from the National Weather Service said Monday morning.

“Wednesday afternoon will start dry but then rain will enter from southwest and head northeast through Thursday,” said Jeff Hood, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock.

The weather service said Sunday on Twitter that the rain is four days out and specifics about the forecast may change.

Temperatures in the state will be in or near the 40s Thursday morning, Hood said, adding that a few places in northern Arkansas could be a bit colder.

“But it doesn’t look like we have potential for winter weather,” said Hood, “Nothing for snow or sleet is really promising even in the upcoming forecast, in fact we are going to start heating up to temperatures closer to average for this time of year.”

Severe weather is also unlikely, Hood said.

“The best chance we have at seeing even a little rumble of thunder is maybe in south Arkansas, where there is the potential for heavier rain,” said the meteorologist.

Rainfall amounts should be less than half an inch across the state, he said.

South and southeast portions of the state are expected to get the most rainfall, with an 80% chance of rain, a forecast for report from the weather service said.

Hood said in Little Rock there is a 70% chance of rain and the city could see up to a quarter of an inch by Thursday night and anywhere between 1/10 inch to a quarter inch.

Moving into Friday, there is a chance of lingering rain across the state.

“There is still some uncertainty about how quickly this rain gets out of the area,” Hood said, “It might even take until Saturday morning.”

Friday morning temperatures should be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Hood said that even with a lack of wintry or severe weather, those traveling for the holidays should still be careful.

“Use caution when traveling and leave early enough to give yourself plenty of time.” Hood said, “Wet roads with rain and reduced visibility can still cause make traveling difficult.”