Gonzaga too much for cold Kentucky

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Rasir Bolton scored 24 points, Drew Timme added 22, and No. 2 Gonzaga beat cold-shooting No. 4 Kentucky 88-72 on Sunday night in the off-campus Spokane Arena.

Julian Strawther had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Gonzaga, which was coming off its biggest margin of defeat since 2014 in a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas on Wednesday.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (3-2), but was in foul trouble much of the second half.

Kentucky shot just 39% in the game, compared to 56% for Gonzaga.

Gonzaga (3-1) dominated the first half. The Bulldogs led 25-15 with less than eight minutes left in the first, thanks to holding the Wildcats to 4-of-22 shooting. But Gonzaga committed eight turnovers to help keep Kentucky in the game.

Gonzaga went on a 14-3 run to expand its cushion to 41-25 by halftime. Tshiebwe, the reigning player of the year, had 14 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

Kentucky found its shooting touch in the second half, going on a 14-6 run to cut Gonzaga's lead to 47-39. Kentucky's Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves then hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut Gonzaga's lead further.

But Tshiebwe promptly picked up his fourth foul and sat down with about 13 minutes left in the game. Timme went off for seven points and Gonzaga led 65-55 by the time Tshiebwe returned to the lineup.

In other men's top 25 games, RJ Davis scored 21 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 23 rebounds and No. 1 North Carolina defeated James Madison 80-64 to improve to 4-0. Pete Nance added 11 points and Leaky Black had 12 rebounds as the Tar Heels concluded a four-game homestand. Takal Molson scored 19 points in James Madison's first game against a top-ranked team in nearly 32 years. ... LJ Cryer scored 28 points in a potential March preview to lead No. 5 Baylor to a 80-75 victory over No. 8 UCLA in the consolation game of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. This game had postseason intensity with 13 lead changes until the Bears (4-1) took the lead for good at 61-53 with an 11-point run midway through the second half. UCLA (3-2) stayed within range, but didn't catch Baylor. ... Reece Beekman and his Virginia Cavaliers capped an emotional week by going on a late 13-point run to defeat Illinois 70-61 and win the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed 58-56 with 3 1/2 minutes left when they broke away from Illinois (4-1). Beekman scored 17 points and was the tournament MVP. Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner each had 12 for Virginia. Jayden Epps had 14 points for the Illini. ... Senior All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of a game-high 17 points for No. 12 Indiana, which closed the first half on a 22-6 run and cruised to a 86-56 victory over Miami (Ohio) in the Hoosier Classic. The Hoosiers were clinging to a 21-20 lead with 7:43 remaining when Jackson-Davis threw down an alley-oop dunk. Indiana (4-0) led 43-26 at half. ... Backup Henry Coleman III scored 13 points and Julius Marble scored 11 points and No. 24-ranked Texas A&M beat Loyola Chicago 67-49 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C. Tyrece Radford made a layup to break a nine-all tie and the Aggies led the rest of the game. Texas A&M (3-2) built a 33-22 halftime lead. ... Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead No. 25 UConn to a 95-60 victory over Delaware State in Hartford, Conn. Donovan Clingan had 16 points and three blocked shots and Jordan Hawkins finished 11 points and nine rebounds for unbeaten UConn (5-0).

NEBRASKA 82,

UA-PINE BLUFF 58

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Juwan Gary scored 17 points, Blaise Keita had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the Cornhuskers rallied in the second half to defeat the Golden Lions.

The Cornhuskers trailed 39-36 at halftime then shot 57% in the second half, outscoring the Golden Lions 46-19. Keita scored 13 of his 14 points after intermission.

Freshman guard Zach Reinhart led UAPB (1-6) with 17 points in 30 minutes of play off the bench. Shaun Doss Jr. scored 12 points, eight below his average.

C.J. Wilcher had 15 points and Wilhelm Breidenbach 10 off the bench for Nebraska (3-1). Gary had seven rebounds.