HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's final rankings for the fall '22 season

By this point in the season, it’s time to let the teams do all the talking on the field.

Thus these are our final rankings for the fall.

In the game of the year to this point, Little Rock Catholic scored with four seconds left to defeat Little Rock Christian by a final score of 26-23 at War Memorial Stadium on Friday. The stadium this Friday will host the Catholic-Pulaski Academy showdown in Class 6A.

The No. 1 teams in each classification were all victorious last week. In addition to Catholic in Class 6A, No. 1 Bryant in Class 7A beat Rogers 42-7, No. 1 Joe T. Robinson in Class 5A beat Batesville 42-7, No. 1 Arkadelphia in Class 4A beat Ozark 52-21, No. 1 Prescott in Class 3A beat Salem 41-6 and No. 1 Hazen in Class 2A beat Marked Tree 46-6.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Little Rock Catholic Greenwood Pulaski Academy Conway Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Conway Bentonville West

CLASS 6A

Little Rock Catholic Greenwood Pulaski Academy Benton Little Rock Christian

CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Little Rock Parkview Camden Fairview Valley View

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Warren Harding Academy Malvern Elkins

CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Charleston Melbourne Booneville

CLASS 2A