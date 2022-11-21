HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's final rankings for the fall '22 season

By this point in the season, it’s time to let the teams do all the talking on the field.
Thus these are our final rankings for the fall.
In the game of the year to this point, Little Rock Catholic scored with four seconds left to defeat Little Rock Christian by a final score of 26-23 at War Memorial Stadium on Friday. The stadium this Friday will host the Catholic-Pulaski Academy showdown in Class 6A.
The No. 1 teams in each classification were all victorious last week. In addition to Catholic in Class 6A, No. 1 Bryant in Class 7A beat Rogers 42-7, No. 1 Joe T. Robinson in Class 5A beat Batesville 42-7, No. 1 Arkadelphia in Class 4A beat Ozark 52-21, No. 1 Prescott in Class 3A beat Salem 41-6 and No. 1 Hazen in Class 2A beat Marked Tree 46-6.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Little Rock Catholic
- Greenwood
- Pulaski Academy
- Conway
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Bentonville West
CLASS 6A
- Little Rock Catholic
- Greenwood
- Pulaski Academy
- Benton
- Little Rock Christian
CLASS 5A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Little Rock Parkview
- Camden Fairview
- Valley View
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Warren
- Harding Academy
- Malvern
- Elkins
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Rison
- Charleston
- Melbourne
- Booneville
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Carlisle
- East Poinsett County
- Mount Ida
- Des Arc