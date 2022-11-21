Hurts delivers with late TD run to shock Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- When Jalen Hurts saw the middle of the field open up, he tucked the ball and ran.

A few minutes later, the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl quest was back in high gear, too.

Six days after Philly lost its first game of the season, Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, and the Eagles rallied for a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

"(Coach) Nick (Sirianni) just kept telling me to be who I am," Hurts said. "Some things weren't going our way, but I felt there was never a doubt."

He certainly played fearlessly.

Hurts repeatedly kept the ball in his hands on short-yardage plays and delivered often -- with a little help from teammates who sometimes literally pushed him past the first-down marker. And when the Eagles needed to make big plays, Hurts didn't flinch.

The third-year quarterback went 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air, throwing for one score early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 13-10, before capping his 16-carry, 86-yard rushing day with the decisive score. It was the first time since 2010 -- a span of 44 games -- that Philadelphia (9-1) won after starting the fourth quarter down by double digits.

The Eagles won their seventh consecutive road game.

"You put the ball in the hands of players you need a big moment from," Sirianni said. "Jalen took it from there."

Indianapolis (4-6-1) never trailed until Hurts' final run as interim Coach Jeff Saturday fell to 1-1 since replacing the fired Frank Reich.

But while the Colts held Philadelphia to its lowest point total since a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants last Nov. 28, they struggled to contain Hurts.

When the Eagles lined up with less than 90 seconds to play and four receivers spread across the field, Hurts read the defense and sprinted straight to the end zone before Indy's defense could react.

"Ultimately, they made one more play than we did," Saturday said. "I thought our defense was playing good, playing good enough to win."

Indy had one last shot but the drive stalled before it reached midfield.

For most of the day, the Colts played well. They drove 75 yards on their opening possession, taking a 7-0 lead on Jonathan Taylor's 1-yard run -- Indy's first TD on its first possession since last Dec. 25.

The Colts could only muster three more field goals by Chase McLaughlin. His 51-yard attempt that missed to the right set up Philadelphia's first TD -- a 22-yard pass from Hurts to Quez Watkins with 13:31 left in the game.

The Colts made it 16-10 on McLaughlin's third field goal of the day with 4:37 to go, but Hurts drew a 39-yard pass-interference call on Zaire Franklin and called his own number nine plays later.

"That's a tough one to swallow," said Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, who played high school football near Philadelphia. "Make no mistake, that's a good football team. We did a lot of really good things, but we made too many mistakes and that one feels like we let it get away."

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on a fourth down play in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates a fumble recovery in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (93) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Tony Brown (38) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Eagles defeated the Colts 17-16. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) smiles as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Eagles deleted the Colts 17-16. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Indianapolis Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) watches as he misses a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

