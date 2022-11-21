In surprise, county inmate gives birth alone in her cell

LITTLE ROCK -- An inmate at the Pulaski County jail gave birth in her cell a little over a week ago, a sheriff's office spokesman said, surprising jail staff who didn't know she was pregnant. Another inmate, who reported the birth to news media, said she thinks the episode is an example of poor medical policies at the jail.

Pulaski County Deputy Nawaski Connors was checking cells on the second floor of the jail's D-Unit just before 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 when she spotted Kristiline Allen-Tate, 21, sitting up on her bunk with her back to the cell door and something hanging from underthe covers, according to an incident report provided by agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk.

The hanging object turned out to be an umbilical cord, the report says, and Connors saw that Allen-Tate was holding a baby she had delivered alone.

A medical emergency was called in the jail, and additional deputies, jail medical staff and ambulance personnel responded, the incident report, which contains statements from personnel involved, says.

Allen-Tate and the baby were taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, with the child placed in the neonatal intensive care unit, the report says.

Allen-Tate was transferred back to the jail the next day, while the baby was given over to family or the care of the Department of Human Services, Burk said.

While at the hospital, Allen-Tate told deputies she did not know she was pregnant, that the delivery did not hurt much and that she did not tell jail staff about the baby because she was afraid they would take it, according to the report.

Another guard, Deputy Amanda Lee, reported seeing Allen-Tate awake around 7:30 a.m. on the day of the birth and that they said "good morning" to each other. Lee reported nothing out of the ordinary when Connors took over at 8:45 a.m., and it was not clear from the report exactly when the baby was born.

Deputies questioned the inmates, and none of them reported hearing anything out of the ordinary in the cellblock that morning, the report says.

Dawn Jeffrey, who is also being held in the D-Unit, said in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she hadn't known Allen-Tate was pregnant before the baby was born. She said she was cleaning the cellblock that morning when she noticed liquid on the floor near Allen-Tate's cell.

Later on, the deputies discovered Allen-Tate had given birth alone, Jeffrey said.

Burk would not comment on Allen-Tate's medical condition other than speaking about the delivery.

The birth highlights several of the shortcomings of the jail's medical policies, Jeffrey said. For example, while it has been her understanding that all female inmates are given a pregnancy test when they are booked in the jail, she was never tested, and she thinks the type of test the jail uses is cheap and prone to false results.

She said jail personnel have been administering more pregnancy tests since the birth.

Documents show that when she was booked in the jail June 16, Allen-Tate was screened by medical personnel but refused to fill out a questionnaire asking about prior conditions and other health needs.

The screening includes taking a pregnancy test, Burk said. He declined to say what the results of Allen-Tate's tests were, citing medical privacy concerns.

He did say, however: "No one had a clue she was pregnant."

Jeffrey said she talked with the person responsible for distributing clothing to inmates, who told her that in recent weeks, Allen-Tate had gone up from a size medium to an extra extra large.

If jail staff had known Allen-Tate was pregnant, she would have been accommodated differently, Burk said, including placement in a ground-floor cell if necessary and access to the jail's on-site neonatal clinic.

The clinic was formed in 2015 after seven female inmates sued then-Sheriff Doc Holladay and some jail staff in 2014, claiming poor medical care led to emotional and physical harm to pregnant inmates and the death of an infant born in the jail. The suit was dismissed after the county agreed to pay $179,500 in a settlement.

When asked for a copy of the sheriff's office's policy for medical screening and care of inmates, Burk provided a document first written in 2003 and last updated in January 2020, stating that as a matter of policy, all inmates must undergo a screening by the jail's medical personnel.

The screening, the document says, must include, at minimum, inquiries into an inmate's current illnesses, dental problems, allergies, mental health problems, medications, use of alcohol and drugs and pregnancy for female inmates. The policy doesn't say whether a pregnancy test must be administered.

Once inmates are booked, Burk said, deputies follow the instructions of the jail's medical staff when it comes to caring for inmates.

If jail staff knows an inmate is pregnant, she is taken to a hospital for the delivery, Burk said. In fact, another inmate was taken to a hospital for delivery last week, he said.

Burk said there had been a review of the birth of Allen-Tate's child, but he wasn't sure if it was still ongoing.

The incident report provided did not include details about any disciplinary action resulting from such a review.

At the time of her delivery, Allen-Tate was being held in administrative segregation, meaning she was assigned to a cell alone and had to be in shackles if she was out of the cell, Burk said.

That was because of her tendency to be aggressive with deputies, Burk said. Staff members were concerned she would also be aggressive with other people sharing a cell with her, he said.

Allen-Tate was booked into the jail after her arrest June 16, when she spit on ambulance personnel who were asking her questions about another incident and then spit into the face and eyes of a Little Rock police officer who was trying to detain her in the back of a patrol vehicle, according to an arrest report.

She was charged with felony aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer in that incident, and again in August while being held in the jail, records show.