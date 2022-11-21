• Tom Cotton, a Republican senator from Arkansas, said in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok is "one of the most massive surveillance programs ever, especially on America's young people."

• Amber Morgan of South Bend, Ind., said listening to the heart transplanted from her late 20-year-old daughter into an Illinois man, 68, through a stethoscope was "almost like I got to hug my daughter again."

• Ilan Goldfajn, Western Hemisphere director at the International Monetary Fund, was selected to lead the Inter-American Development Bank, the largest multilateral lender to Latin America, in the wake of a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president.

• Ron DeSantis, Republican governor of Florida, due to his "impressive victory" is the betting favorite among GOP candidates to win the 2024 presidential election "while Donald Trump's chances appear to be sinking," said Paul Krishnamurty, a BetOnline.ag political trader.

• Daniel Jimenez told a Los Angeles news station that he was devastated at the death of Piper, his 9-year-old blue merle Chihuahua mix that was snatched and mauled to death by a mountain lion in the Hollywood Hills.

• Michel Martelly, former president of Haiti, is among eight current and former politicians sanctioned by the Canadian government due to its belief that they are tied to armed criminal gangs, Louis Blouin, a Radio-Canada correspondent, confirmed.

• Joshua Bishop, a former sheriff's deputy in Horry County, S.C., had involuntary manslaughter charges dropped against him because he did everything he could in September 2018 to rescue two women who drowned in a locked van en route to a mental health facility, Solicitor Ed Clements told reporters.

• Nethaniel Edegwa, a 16-year-old Nigerian model, said she donned garb created using recycled red plastic spoons and fabric during a "trashion show" in Lagos because "we are all being affected by the climate change, so I really want to make a difference."

• Donald Trump, the former U.S. president who had more than 88 million Twitter followers before his suspension in 2021, told the Republican Jewish Coalition that his platform "Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don't see them going back onto Twitter."