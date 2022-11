Late TD gives KC road win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.

Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert's 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left.

Herbert and the Chargers had one final chance, but Nick Bolton intercepted a deflected pass to seal it for the Chiefs (8-2), who swept the season series from Los Angeles (5-5) and took a three-game lead in the AFC West.

With a one-game lead over four teams in the conference, Kansas City is in position to claim home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Mahomes completed 20 of 34 for 329 yards without two of his top receivers. He still had Kelce, who had six catches for 115 yards.

Kelce scored at least three touchdowns for the second time in his career. He scored four in a Monday night win over the Raiders on Oct. 10.

Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco rushed for a career-high 107 yards.

Herbert completed 23 of 30 for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Palmer, who had eight receptions for 108 yards. It was easily the Chargers' best offensive performance in nearly a month as the unit was bolstered by the return of receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Allen, playing only his third game due to a nagging hamstring injury, had five receptions for 94 yards, including a 46-yard catch up the right sideline on the go-ahead drive to put the ball on the Chiefs 16-yard line.

It wasn't enough for the Chargers, who lost their second in a row.

Kelce's 32-yard touchdown on the opening play of the fourth quarter put the Chiefs on top 23-20. Kelce caught the ball at the LA 26 after Asante Samuel Jr. made a diving attempt, broke a tackle by Nasir Adderley at the 16 and went up the right sideline for the score.

After Harrison Butker's 33-yard field goal on the opening possession gave the Chiefs a 3-0 lead, the Charges promptly answered on their first drive in three plays. Palmer beat Juan Thornhill in single coverage and Herbert found him for a 50-yard touchdown.

It was the first time in 20 regular-season games that Kansas City had allowed a touchdown on an opening drive.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, left, scores a touchdown as he is face masked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton as linebacker Leo Chenal, right, tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson, top, makes a catch as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)



Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, left, scores a touchdown as he is face masked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer celebrates after making a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Actor Henry Winkler talks with Tammy Reid, wife of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, prior to an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)



Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, runs in for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. falls during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)