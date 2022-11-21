LiCausi talks to Bella Vista Garden Club fall garden chores

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Garden Club recently heard from its local expert, Tony LiCausi, about seasonal chores around their homes and gardens.

Even now that the growing season is over, there are still chores to do to ensure homes and yards don't suffer any winter damage. Before the first real freeze, LiCausi said, it's vital that hoses are detached and outdoor faucets covered. Often faucets are purchased with their own freeze protection but hoses still must be detached and drained, and it doesn't hurt to wrap some rags or other insulation around the faucet, just in case.

Don't forget to empty rain barrels and check irrigation systems, he warned. Water expands when it freezes and can easily break a rain barrel. Once your rain barrel is empty, leave the valve open so any future rain can run right out.

This is also the right time of year to look at greenhouses. Any leaks or cracks need to be repaired and caulked to keep the heat inside.

Some potted plants may need to be moved inside. They don't have to be in the house, he said, they can spend the winter in the garage or even in a crawl space. A grow light with a timer will keep them happy all winter. Just make sure to use the right light bulb. An ordinary light bulb may not be enough, LiCausi said. A regular light fixture can be used as long as the bulb is a grow light.

For those with plants in the ground that are sensitive to the cold, like perennials that aren't exactly in the correct zone, LiCausi said to try mulching them with fallen leaves. He said he makes small enclosures with wire fencing and fills them up with leaves.

Lou Jasper, another Master Gardener and member of the Garden Club, said that planting only native plants helps minimize seasonal chores. Native plants, she said, will take care of themselves over the winter.

In recent years, LiCausi has noticed a difference in the attitude of gardeners toward fallen leaves. He's always made use of the leaves that fall in his yard, and he's noticed other people using them, too.

Running over a pile of leaves with your lawn mower and cutting them up will help them decompose more quickly, and when they decompose the result is top soil, he said. People who blow their leaves into common property or their neighbors yards are basically throwing away top soil. Instead, pile cut leaves on flower beds or on any bare spots in the yard.

LiCausi usually cleans out his beds in the fall. First, he gets rid of any diseased plants so they don't infect next year's crop. If a plant isn't diseased, it can just be cut off at the soil line so it can decompose right in the garden. By spring, it should be ready to be tilled into the soil and the root system will add carbon to the soil.

Late fall is the right time to amend soil, he said. Start with a test of the garden soil to determine what the garden needs. Compost or other additives can be purchased at a garden store. Some people make their own compost, but other people simply bury their kitchen scraps in the vegetable garden. Make sure to break up egg shells into tiny pieces to add calcium to the soil. Adding the amendments in the fall is way to feed the soil, not simply feed the plants, he pointed out.

Fall is also the time to plant or divide bulbs.

Some pruning can be done in the fall and winter, he said. It's helpful to wait until leaves fall to prune trees so you can see the tree's structure. It's also a good idea to cut out frost damage while you can still see it clearly. But don't prune plants that leave a hollow stem like salvia. If water gets into the stem and freezes, it will damage the rhizome underground.

Flowering shrubs like azalea and forsythia should be pruned after they have bloomed in the spring or summer.

LiCausi keeps busy outside all winter, he said. When there are no urgent tasks in his yard, he works in the adjacent lots that he owns eliminating invasive plants and vines and breaks up fallen limbs so they can decompose.

When garden work is complete, he has one more bit of advice.

"Go inside and pour yourself a nice glass of Italian wine," he said.