LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Arkansas vs. Louisville at Maui Invitational

7:29, 1H - Arkansas 19, Louisville 13

Both offenses found their groove a bit in that stretch.

In that run for Arkansas, Anthony Black had a big dunk in the half court then knocked down a left-wing three on the next possession. Black later hit Makhi Mitchell for a layup in pick-and-roll action.

Ricky Council made a layup just before the under-8 media timeout. He and Black both have five points.

Louisville is 5 of 16 from the floor and 1 of 5 beyond the arc. El Ellis has 5 points on 2 of 7 shooting.

Mitchell has five rebounds for the Razorbacks to lead the team.

11:50, 1H - Arkansas 8, Louisville 5

The Cardinals got within 5-4 on a dunk in transition, but Ricky Council answered with a three-pointer.

It was Arkansas' second of the game. The Razorbacks have taken more jumpers than Eric Musselman probably wants.

They have attempted eight three-pointers just over eight minutes in.

But the defense has been great. Louisville is 2 of 12 from the floor and 0 of 3 from deep.

15:49, 1H - Arkansas 5, Louisville 0

The Razorbacks have been terrific defensively. The effort on that end that was present in the first three games traveled to Hawaii.

Arkansas, so far, has forced a pair of turnovers and five misses from the floor. Davonte Davis' energy has been great, and the Razorbacks have had really active hands.

Jordan Walsh missed his first two jumpers of the game, but buried a right-wing three to set the current score. Davis has the other bucket, a dribble-drive layup on the team's first possession.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Anthony Black, Ricky Council, Davonte Davis, Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh

This is the third consecutive game the Razorbacks are beginning with this group.

The Razorbacks enter their first game at the Maui Invitational at 3-0 and ranked No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Council is averaging 18.7 points on 57.9% shooting. The 56 points scored are his most over a three-game stretch in the same season in his college career.

Trevon Brazile, the Missouri transfer is second on the team at 14 points per game on 50% shooting, and Davis is third at 12 per outing. Mitchell is adding 7 points on 58% from the floor and 4 rebounds.

Walsh, who rolled his ankle in the second half of the win over South Dakota State last Wednesday, adds 8.7 points in 18.3 minutes per game.

Defensively, opponents thus far have made 34.4% of their field goal attempts and 22.2% from three-point range against Arkansas.

Louisville's starters: El Ellis, Mike James, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Sydney Curry and Jae’Lyn Withers

The Cardinals have 3 one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State, who have an average KenPom rating, as of Saturday night, of 208.

Louisville has committed a turnover on 24.5% of its possessions, according to KenPom data. And defensively, the Cardinals have forced a miscue on only 15.2% of possessions.

Ellis is the name to know for the Cardinals. He is averaging a team-high 24 points per game on 47.2% shooting and is 10 of 27 (37%) from three-point range.

Ellis, who has taken 31 more shots than any other Cardinals player, also leads the team with 10 assists and 16 turnovers. He totaled eight turnovers in the loss to Wright State and five more against Appalachian State.

Huntley-Hatfield, a former Tennessee forward, is playing well for the Cardinals, averaging 10.3 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game. He turned in a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in Louisville’s last game.

James (11.0) and Withers (10.7) round out the Cardinals’ double-figure scorers.