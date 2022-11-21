72-year-old man killed in Izard County wreck

A Calico Rock man involved in a Nov. 11 crash in Izard County has died, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, Mihailo Alberston, 72, was traveling east on Arkansas 56 when his 2014 Chevrolet Impala left the roadway and struck a culvert around 5:30 a.m.

The report said Alberston was taken to an area hospital.

No additional details about the wreck have been released, but state police spokesperson Bill Sadler said he was notified by the Pulaski County Coroner on Saturday about Alberston’s death.

“The state trooper assigned to the crash investigation has not received the reports from the coroner that would provide the exact time of death or a specific location (i.e. a hospital, rehabilitative facility, hospice, etc.) where the death occurred,” Sadler said in an email late Monday morning.

The report said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains open.



