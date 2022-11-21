Many musical groups in Bella Vista area open to new members from across Northwest Arkansas





BELLA VISTA -- Bella Vista has many musical groups in which to participate, and many of these groups have been singing and playing for over 20 years.

Each group welcomes new members at any time. All that is necessary is a fondness for sharing one's voice and talent.

For those interested in joining one of these groups, there are no tryouts. A person just needs a desire to sing or play.

The following organizations are active in Bella Vista and open to all of Northwest Arkansas. Each group is looking for people who want to become involved with music.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is a four-part a cappella singing group. They invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience the beautiful harmony of barbershop-style singing. For more information go to Facebook.com/BellaVistaPerfectHarmony/ or www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus is a three-part singing group with piano accompaniment. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers. For more information checkout www.nwarkansaswomenschorus.com or Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus is a three- to four-part singing group with piano accompaniment. The group sings at schools and senior centers and performs three annual concerts. Members say they are always looking for more men who enjoy singing and fellowship. For more information go to www.bellavistamenschorus.org.

The Greater Ozark Chorus of the Barbershop Harmony Society is a four-part a cappella singing group that is comprised of men and women from all walks of life. The chorus is busy year-round singing at senior centers, sporting events, birthdays, anniversaries, schools and church events. They offer "Singing Valentines" and participate in a Blarney Walk. They welcome people of any age to join in the fun. Find more information at www.greaterozarksbarbershopchorus.com or find them on Facebook by searching for Greater Ozarks Chapter Barbershop Harmony Society.

Bella Vista Community Concert Band is an all-volunteer ensemble open to any and all people who play an instrument, including percussion. The nucleus of the band is made up of retired persons, with members coming from many communities in Northwest Arkansas as well as Missouri and welcome new players. The group gives free concert performances at Blowing Springs Park throughout the summer months. For more information go to www.bellavistacommunityband.org or www.facebook.com/people/Bella-Vista-Community-Concert-Band/.



