Pantry celebrates grand opening

First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry celebrated its grand opening at its new location on Sunday while also reducing food insecurities for more than 400 families.

Elected officials, business owners, pastors, athletes and members of fraternities and sororities converged on the event to support the efforts of Debra Strickland Allen, the food pantry operator.

The pantry is now located at the old fire station at 1201 Commerce Road. Highlights included a ribbon cutting, music by local DJ Darnell Cann Ward and music by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Marching Band.

Prior to the event, black crates were neatly lined up and filled to the brim with green grapes, mangoes, tomatoes, onions, a variety of beverages, paper towels and toilet paper. Families received the items as they drove down Commerce Road and stopped at various points to allow volunteers to load up their vehicles.

According to Allen, a total of 425 families were assisted. Sponsors included Bill and Sharri Jones of Sissy's Log Cabin, Entergy, Walmart, Tyson Foods, Super 1 Foods, Arkansas Food Bank, Carpenter's Produce, Matthews Lives Matter, the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the Age Family, the Stepps Family, the Wilkins Family, Booker Franklin, city council member Ivan Whitfield, Dr. T.J. Walker and Angela Fair.

Allen expressed appreciation for Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's and UAPB Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander's attending the event.

"I have an army and good soldiers behind me," Allen said. "But when it comes to Sissy's Log Cabin, Mrs. Sissy, Bill Jones and Sharri, they've got my back 200 percent. And I just thank God because I couldn't do it without them, Entergy, Summit Community Care and Tyson."

Bill Jones spoke about the power of unity in Pine Bluff.

"I've been in Pine Bluff my entire life," he said. "I know what Pine Bluff can be and I know what we have in the future. It takes this love and support. And we've got to quit seeing color. Folks, we're all Americans. We're all Pine Bluff. We love each other. Pine Bluff sticks together. This is the best city in the state of Arkansas and that's why I live here and I love you all, too."

Washington credited Allen with feeding people before the pandemic. She focused on the importance of volunteers.

"Nothing is sustainable without the support of volunteers," Washington said. "So we thank all of you who are here today who have made that effort to help this Living Grace Food Pantry be sustainable for the citizens of Pine Bluff, Jefferson County community. Let's continue to support this effort and other efforts in the community, remembering that we are one Pine Bluff, stronger together."

Allen presented several individuals with special awards or medals of recognition for their support. Tongia Gaston, a customer service manager with Entergy, received an award on behalf of the company.

Allen recalled a time when the lights were off at the food pantry's previous location at the old Southeast Middle School. She thought they would need a pole and she called Entergy "hollering" to tell them about the dilemma.

"Well, let me know if you need a pole and I will send Entergy right over there," Allen said the employee told her. "I need you to clap for Entergy," she instructed the audience. "Thanks for your support all year long, not just Thanksgiving and Christmas."

A group of four women wearing white coats served as representatives of the food pantry. They included La'Tonyalyn White, Derrikka Matthews, Erica Kirkland and Charone Alexander.

White said WHITE COATS is actually an acronym that means Workers Helping Implement The Extending of Courtesy Outward by Assisting Together through Service.

"Debra is actually related to two of the White Coats," White said. "Debra is very community oriented as well as these ladies. They like to give back to the community, so when Debra wanted to do that, it just seemed beneficial to become a part of it. And so when Debra deemed us the White Coats, that actually became something for us to be mentored by."

Matthews, who launched a non-profit organization this year called Matthews Lives Matter in Pine Bluff, is related to Allen. She has been giving back to families for three years around Back to School and Christmas. She partnered with Allen in her effort to help those who have experienced food insecurity.

"I think at this time right now we all need to come together," Matthews said. "I think that we're stronger as one than being separate. We have different families that have different needs other than food."

She cited needs that include bills being paid, clothing and shoes as examples.

"I'm willing to step in and help. She does the food and I do everything else," Matthews said.

Allen said that she felt "marvelous" about the food pantry's grand opening and distribution to families in need.

"It's not about me, it's about the city. It's about Jefferson County. And yes, I had to fight for it, but it was worth it. God had it," Allen said.