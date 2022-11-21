PB Angel Tree charity offers a chance to give

In most Christmas movies, there's a decorated tree surrounded by mountains of presents, but that's not the case for many Southeast Arkansas children. They're forgotten angels.

But people can help put a little merry into a child's Christmas by participating in the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program at Pine Bluff.

The Angel Tree program provides toys and other items for children of low-income families in Jefferson, Lincoln, Grant, Cleveland and Arkansas counties. The deadline to give is Dec. 12.

There are four Pine Bluff locations where gifts can be dropped off, said Jestean Thomas, a Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Angel Tree volunteer and program spokesman.

"Of the 220 area Angels in need, there are 131 left to be adopted ... We need your help," Thomas said.

That's about 20 more children than they helped in 2020. Although covid-19 isn't making big headlines anymore, its overall impact remains, Thomas said.

PLAYING SANTA FEELS GOOD

For those interested in filling an Angel Tree wish, Thomas said, there are names to be adopted and drop-off Angel Tree locations at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.; Simmons Bank, 501 S. Main St.; Hibbett Sports, 1650 E. Harding Ave.; and Walmart Supercenter, 5501 S. Olive St., which is offering in-store and online options this year.

Just select a name from the tree, pick out toys and other items as you shop and pay for the items at the register, and then drop it into the Salvation Army's Angel Tree box, which is usually located near the store's exit.

It's easy to shop for a child while you shop for your family at the Pine Bluff Walmart, Thomas said.

Or, she said, "Purchase a gift for a child in our community and have it shipped right to us using our Walmart Registry, https://tinyurl.com/5d98zpv2."

"It feels good to give and your gift will brighten a child's Christmas day," Thomas said.

For more information on the Salvation Army of Pine Bluff Angel Tree Program, go to TheSalvationArmyofPineBluff/ on Facebook.