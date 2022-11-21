Police: 1 person killed, 2 injured in Little Rock crash

A 44-year-old man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Baseline and Stagecoach roads on Friday, the Little Rock Police Department said in a news release.

Larry Conley was killed when the GMC Envoy he was driving crashed with a Nissan Sentra around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the release said.

A man and a women in their early 20's were in the Nissan and taken to local hospitals to be treated for “serious injuries,” the release said.

No update about their condition was released as of Monday morning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.