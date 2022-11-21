Super Quiz: One Word or One Letter

1. What state has the letter "z" in its name?

2. In what sport is a shuttlecock used?

3. What color is the center line on an ice-hockey rink?

4. What is the only country name that begins with "O"?

5. Alphabetically, which is the first of the Seven Dwarfs?

6. This device that is used to lift a car is also the first name of a man.

7. This process is involved in the making of beer and wine in which sugars are converted to alcohol.

8. By what name were the Babylonian terraced, pyramid-shaped temple towers known?

9. With what type of handgun were the Nazis identified?

ANSWERS:

1. Arizona

2. Badminton

3. Red

4. Oman

5. Bashful

6. Jack

7. Fermentation

8. Ziggurats

9. Luger