Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: One Word or One Letter

Today at 1:53 a.m.

1. What state has the letter "z" in its name?

2. In what sport is a shuttlecock used?

3. What color is the center line on an ice-hockey rink?

4. What is the only country name that begins with "O"?

5. Alphabetically, which is the first of the Seven Dwarfs?

6. This device that is used to lift a car is also the first name of a man.

7. This process is involved in the making of beer and wine in which sugars are converted to alcohol.

8. By what name were the Babylonian terraced, pyramid-shaped temple towers known?

9. With what type of handgun were the Nazis identified?

ANSWERS:

1. Arizona

2. Badminton

3. Red

4. Oman

5. Bashful

6. Jack

7. Fermentation

8. Ziggurats

9. Luger

Print Headline: Super Quiz: One Word or One Letter

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT