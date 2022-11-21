The days ahead

I'm thankful to live in Little Rock.

I thought about that as I walked through the bursting canopy of Allsopp Park the other day. My dog trotted ahead of me under trees afire in the transformation of the season.

That's what Little Rock is, a city in constant transformation.

We're the city that came together to be the seat of government, then hosted the Brooks-Baxter War featuring cannons pointed down Markham Street. We struggled through the Civil War deciding whether to be Union or Confederate, eventually embracing the concept of one country united. We wallowed in Jim Crow, culminating in the Central High Crisis, then gave launch to a progressive president.

And here we are, ready to transform again.

The late election highlighted the divisions among our neighborhoods and, well, among us. The fact there are divisions is not an uncommon thing, especially within a Southern city filled with the aroma of history. But, like any city on the path to transformation, it's not our differences that define us, but the idea that we're willing to have the conversation, that we're willing to do the work.

Collaboration is key. Collaboration brings together seemingly competitive ideals yet makes them work as a whole.

For example, it seems obvious the path to achieving social justice anywhere, particularly in a midsized Southern city, runs through fiscal responsibility. We've seen examples of whack-a-mole, bottomless spending that breaks the back of any good effort in other states. Social justice and fiscal responsibility are not mutually exclusive ideals, but the framework by which each are sustained.

There is room to improve. Not to beat a post-election dead horse, but we in Little Rock need to address the growing homeless issue in a compassionate and sustainable way. We must find a transformational police chief, one who is not content with managing but focused on leading and inspiring. Our schools are a reflection of the city's triumphs and challenges and it's important to give our teachers every opportunity to succeed.

Little Rock is a river town, exploding with history and advanced cultural opportunities--we need to seize upon our city's natural attractiveness as core to its success.

It's important that we put questions of transparency to rest once and for all.

There is no absolution in the past. That means missteps need to be left behind in order to make sure the path ahead takes focus. We must learn to thrive once again, as that's the essence of any transformation.

The election is over. Whether our candidate won or not is immaterial. To transform means we embrace the hard work before us and commit to making any change lasting and beneficial to all. Positive actions beget success. We, the people of Little Rock, have the opportunity to rebuke those who would suggest that our city's greatness has gone.

Like those trees changing color in Allsopp Park, we have the ability to re-create, to thrive, to transform once again.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.