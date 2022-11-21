Trojans weather SWAC attack

This wasn't your dad's version of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

SWAC opponents are putting up a fight this season, as the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans discovered at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock on Sunday night.

A three-point attempt missed by sophomore Ken Evans of the SWAC's Jackson State Tigers left UALR with a 94-91 victory. Before that, the Trojans had to overcome a 19-point first-half deficit that Coach Darrell Walker said caught his team's attention.

"I would tell people you better be ready [for Jackson State]," Walker said. "You better quit thinking this is going to be an easy game because this is SWAC team."

UALR was led by senior guard Myron Gardner's 23 points. Sophomore guard D.J. Smith added 18. Senior guard Trace Young led Jackson State with 26 points.

As disappointed as he was by the loss, Coach Mo Williams said he hopes performances like Jackson State's displayed against UALR will begin to change minds.

"The SWAC is way underrated," Williams said. "We got some really good basketball teams in our league."

Another example of the SWAC's new twist came from a school less than an hour's drive from the UALR campus. On Nov. 7, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, also a SWAC member, lost its opener at TCU, 72-71.

When sophomore guard Jordan Jefferson hit a three-pointer with 16:03 left in the game, UALR was in front 49-47 and held its first lead in a game it had trailed by as many as 19 points.

UALR would never feel comfortable, not against an opponent that shot 50.7% from the floor and hit 44.8% of its three-point attempts.

"[Jackson State] executed well," D.J. Smith said. "We have to learn how to come out with more energy."

Though UALR never trailed after Jefferson gave it the lead, the Trojans never led by more than eight points. Their lead was 90-85 after Smith hit a putback with 22 seconds left.

UALR's lead was 94-88 after Smith hit two free throws with six seconds left, but with three seconds to play, Adams sunk a three-pointer, and UALR led by three points.

After a UALR turnover by Gardner, sophomore guard Ken Evans, Jr., had an open three-point shot from the corner, but it bounced out.

A foul on the floor by UALR freshman guard Chris Walker with one second to play left Jackson State with the long-shot hope a field goal after a missed free throw, which failed to materialize.

Jackson State senior forward Trace Young tried to make the first free throw but missed. He missed the second intentionally, but Gardner rebounded to secure UALR's win.

UALR managed to stay in range early, despite Jackson State's hot shooting start.

The visitors hit their first four three-point attempts. Three of those came from Young, and the final of that surge gave Jackson State a 12-5 lead with less than three minutes gone on the clock.

UALR was within 14-10 after an 18-footer from Gordon with 14:22 left in the first half.

Jackson State countered with a nine-point run over the following three minutes and led 23-10 after Adam's fast-break slam dunk at 11:15.

Jackson State's lead reached 38-19 after Young hit a 17-footer with four minutes left before halftime.

"We deserved to be down by 38-19," Walker said.

Reserve freshman forward Ethan Speaker was key to UALR's comeback. He scored seven of his game's 11 points to help put UALR within 41-37 at halftime.

"[Speaker] came out and gave us a good lift off the bench," Walker said. "We cut to four at halftime and knew if we came out and played well, we'd have a good chance to win the game."