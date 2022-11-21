Two certifications added at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- A new Certificate of Proficiency in Computer Aided Design and an Advanced Certificate of Proficiency in Supply Chain Management will be offered at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Trustees approved the programs last week. Both are "job readiness" certificates, according to Trustee Ted Dickey.

Both certificates are responses to "listening to industry leaders," said Shadow JQ Robinson, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at UA-Fort Smith. Students could possibly begin working on the two certificates as soon as this spring, but most likely the certificates will debut for the fall 2023 semester.

There's "a real need for drafters," especially in Northwest Arkansas, so "our students will get jobs," said Robinson, who estimates 10-15 students "inside the degree program" already will seek the additional certificate of proficiency, not to mention individuals from the outside.