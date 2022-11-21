Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Nov. 10
Blake Allen Canter, 33, and Alyssa Gayle Crowley, 24, both of Sand Springs, Okla.
Zachary Alexander Cleary, 30, and Brittany Danyelle Ausbrooks, 30, both of Fayetteville
Timothy John Frerking, 23, and Amber Elliott Stanfield, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Dale Carson Jones, 70, Crawfordsville, and Katharine Louise Mitchell, 74, West Fork
Johnathan Daniel Motsinger, 36, Elkins, and Shayla Dawn Carter, 40, Rogers
Ricardo Munoz Garcia, 25, and Juan Antonio Enriquez-Dove, 26, both of Springdale
Mark Galen Putnam, 61, and Darlene Putnam, 62, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Samuel Wayne Snyder, 23, and Madison Grace Davenport, 21, both of Celina, Texas
Michael Anthony Teague, 46, and Magen Rose Herring, 34, both of Cane Hill
Bradley Aaron Vass, 32, and Autumn Rose Hanks, 29, both of Springdale
Nov. 14
Adam Michael Floyd Bowen, 30, and Naomi Patricia Daugherty, 23, both of Springdale
Joshua David Kirkland, 22, Springdale, and Kylie Elizabeth Broom, 20, Montevallo, Ala.
Cade Rex McCool, 21, and Casey Lynn Parker, 40, both of Springdale
Jose Francisco Perez-Bravo, 32, and Tanya Jazmin Rodriguez, 28, both of Springdale
Diego Ramirez, 31, and Madison Ashton Wagner, 27, both of Elkins
Tor Alan Skogen, 22, Prairie Grove, and Alana Michelle Coleman, 21, Fayetteville
William Andrew Sosebee, 35, and Jennifer Leann Banks, 43, both of Fayetteville
Jesus Ernesto Vargas, 53, and Elsa DeJeuse-Lemus, 56, both of Springdale
William Michael Wagner II, 42, Fayetteville, and Christopher Matthew Brown, 34, Conway
Nov. 15
Stewart Johnson Bivens, 20, and Beattie Jane Russ, 19, both of Fayetteville
Logan Scott Brown, 26, and Madelyn Paige Schuckman, 24, both of Farmington
Kyle Lee Janus, 36, and Stefanie Sheree Gooding, 28, both of Springdale
Christopher David Jordan, 37, and Leslie Diane Robinette, 35, both of Springdale
Nathaniel Corneilus Mays, 34, and Andrea Rachel Senty, 33, both of Bentonville
Kuendarees Dajon McClain, 26, and Amanda Marie Jones, 30, both of Springdale
Nov. 16
Mato Herold, 52, and Asma Ene, 50, both of Springdale
Grant William Koch, 25, and Josephine Anna DuBois, 25, both of Fayetteville
Miguel De'Angelo Reyes, 30, and Chelsey Renee Thomas, 33, both of Fayetteville
Brandon James Wilmot, 23, and Madison Jade Jones, 22, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Reed Wilson, 27, Cabot, and Michael Morgan Goodbar Jr., 35, Little Rock