Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nov. 7

Catfish Hole Catering - Mobile

4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current permit not available.

E-Z Mart - Food Store

3408 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drained coffee dispenser in the handwashing sink basin.

Noncritical violations: None

Feed And Folly

110 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the two handwashing sinks in food preparation area has a container filled with water in the basin. A container of sauteed onions internal temperature is 88 degrees and a container of pork sausage internal temperature is 122 degrees in small hot-hold unit.

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker lacks screened walls. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. Posted retail food permit expired 2/28/2022.

Fujisan

1517 S. 56th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Sauce for sushi is past the discard date of 11/1/2022.

Noncritical violations: None

Matador

3412 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Shredded cheese on the veggie prep was at 62 degrees, sliced tomato on the veggie prep was at 53 degrees, pico on the veggie prep was at 53 degrees, jalapenos under the veggie prep were at 58 degrees, Zing Zang under the bar prep was at 58 degrees, cut grapefruit on the bar prep was at 53 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A container of ice cream in the freezer was lacking a lid, and a tub of cut onions was lacking a lid. Facility was out of chlorine test strips and heat test strips.

La Morenita Restaurant

274 E. Robinson Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

New Beginnings

251 W. 19th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Spray bottle containing chemical sanitizer by the three-compartment sink lacks labeling.

Noncritical violations: Unable to locate thermometer in upright refrigerator.

Penguin Ed's Barbeque

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two small containers of baked beans stored in walk-in refrigerator are date marked 10/31. Kitchen manager indicated employee mistakenly date marked containers. Two spray bottles lack labeling.

Noncritical violations: The manager indicated that some of the employees have food protection manager certification but unable to verify. Food employee lacks hair restraints for face and head. Two stacks of single-use aluminum containers stored in dry storage area are not fully covered or inverted. Box fan (located in warewashing area) shroud lacks cleaning. Two ceiling light bulbs in food preparation area lack shielding.

Red Door Bar & Grill

188 Pozza Lane, Springdale

Critical violations: The mac-and-cheese in hot-hold is holding at 125 degrees. Individually wrapped BBQ beef portions lack a date marking.

Noncritical violations: None

Sigma Chi Fraternity

618 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwash sink near dish wash had debris and needs cleaning.

Noncritical violations: None

Thai Spice

1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Thin noodles on the right prep table were at 49 degrees, minced garlic on the right prep table was at 53 degrees, cooked tofu in the under portion of the right prep table was at 51 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Wal-Mart Market - Food Store

3475 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some cans of soup and vegetables were severely dented.

Nov. 8

Chihuahua Mexican Grill

88 N. Centennial Ave., Suite 1, West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bulk storage container of uncooked rice and bulk container of uncooked beans are not covered and there is an open sack of cornstarch on the floor. One storage shelf is lined with corrugated fiberboard.

Cronuts Donuts

80 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Milk in the self-serve beverage fridge was at 49 degrees, chocolate milk in the self-serve beverage fridge was at 47 degrees, orange juice in the self-serve beverage fridge was at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Michoacana Super Mercado - Store

812 N. Thompson, Suite 13, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard is being used for floor mats in the kitchen.

McDonald's

4762 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There are cups and trash below the milk refrigerators.

Mel's Diner

109 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Employee restroom did not have any soap. Raw hamburger meat and raw bacon was stored on shelf of fridge over tomatoes.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has a disclosure on the menu but no asterisking on the menu. A container of powdered sugar was not labeled. The drive-through window was open and the screen door in back has a gap at the threshold.

Rayden Express

2584 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: No paper towels at two handwash sinks in food preparation area. Bayer aspirin expired as of 2/20 being sold. Several food containers were being stored on the floor. Boxes of bulk frozen food items in the freezer were being stored on the floor.

Noncritical violations: No food safety manager certificate obtained. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer. Single-use items were being stored on the floor. Incorrect (quat) test strips available.

Sassy's Red House

708 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Right hand flip-top refrigerator was accidentally unplugged and the cold food storage temperature of items (pico de gallo, sliced tomatoes, cheese) stored above are 58 degrees and the foods (sliced tomatoes, cole slaw) stored below are 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Retail food permit is not posted conspicuous to the customer.

Sassy's Barbecue & Grille

1290 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cook was placing Texas toast on a plate with bare hands. The server handsink had a dishwashing sponge wand in it. Orange juice was at 42 degrees in the bar fridge, lime slices were at 45 degrees in the bar fridge, olive juice was at 43 degrees in the bar fridge, Red Bull was at 44 degrees in the bar fridge. One spray bottle of blue liquid was at the bar without a label.

Noncritical violations: A can of green beans and a can of baked beans in the dry storage were dented on the edge seam. Bottles of salt under the server prep lacked labels. A tub of dry breading was in the dry storage area without a lid. Two workers in the food prep area were lacking hair restraints. The concentration of chlorine in the sanibucket was at 200 ppm chlorine. The shelves of the walk-in on the right side had a buildup of a fuzzy substance.

Yen Store

2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 7, Springdale

Critical violations: Paper towels are not available at handwashing sink in food prep area. There are utensils in handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. For cook food outside (grill), it lacks repair ceiling and walls around equipment.

Nov. 9

Central United Methodist Church

6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is expired as of 6/30/2022.

East Side Grill

1838 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bar handwashing sink basin has sliced fruit and straws from drinks dumped.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Esquina Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: The food in large containers lack a date of creation.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken. Observed the kitchen staff was eating while making tamales.

Frida's California Grill

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two spray bottles containing chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

La Carcachita

2509 Lee St., Springdale

Critical violations: Beans at 130 degrees in small steam top table. Pre-packaged flan items do not have date marked (they were prepared three days ago).

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Original buckets of sour cream are used to store meat and salsas.

Lucky Luke's BBQ

1220 N. Garland Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No employee has obtained a food protection manager certificate. Mop sink does not have a backflow prevention device.

Mojo's Pints & Pies

1200 N. Garland Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer being stored on food prep area.

Noncritical violations: No food safety manager certificate available. Walk-in cooler has debris on air vents.

Starlight Skatium

612 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Susan's Restaurant

1440 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold-hold refrigerator holding foods, sliced deli meat, raw egg and ham at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

T&T Diner

17440 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Nov. 10

Bottle Rocket Subs

1321 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Mechanical ventilation hood lacks maintenance.

Crispy Donut

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Bldg. 1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop is stored inside the ice. Original bucket container of Bavarian cream is used to store raw dough. Small area of wall in food preparation area is not clean (food debris).

Crossroads

305 1/2 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: In one prep table ranch dressing, packaged ham at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.

Dirty Apron Bakehouse

245 N. Church Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety manager certification available.

Fairfield Inn & Suites

755 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks hair protection.

Fayetteville High School

994 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips do not measure to a minimum temperature of 160 degrees for hot water sanitizing.

Fayetteville High School - Football Concessions

994 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwash sink lacks signage.

Noncritical violations: Tortilla chips in original packaging stored on floor.

Golden Corral

4507 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Time as a public health control is used for several foods with one of two marked for several food items in buffet (salad, dressing), it lacks marked for each one separate.

Noncritical violations: Freezer and walk-in cooler (doors, handle and seal) are not in good condition.

Hot Dog Source

705 E. Appleby Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification.

Hunan Manor

1147 N. Tahoe Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One employee washed his hands without using soap. Employee turned off water without barrier. Rice warmers one and two hold fried rice. Rice is cooked then fried with egg, and then put directly in warmer from pan. Fried rice in warmer two was at 121 degrees. Discussed with owner who turned up unit. Next temp of same batch was 126 degrees, and final temp at end of inspection was at 135 degrees. Onion on prep table was at 48 degrees, cooked chicken pieces on prep table were at 45 degrees, ginger slices in sushi reach-in were at 43 degrees, crab in the sushi reach-in was at 45 degrees, shrimp in the sushi reach in was at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Large vegetable cans, cut vinegar jugs, ketchup containers and other single-service food containers were being reused for spices, nuts and sauces. The dumpster lid was propped open. The posted permit expired 08/30/2022.

Insomnia Cookies

609 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 2/28/2022.

Las Palmas

1084 Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The foods in the walk-in cooler lack a date marking.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken. The walk-in cooler lacks the appropriate lighting intensity to be able to see to the back of the walk-in cooler.

Phoenix Recovery Center

703 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Test strips are not available. Retail food permit expired 5/31/2022.

Rolling Smoke Texas BBQ

40 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification.

Tang's Asian Market

224 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Meat thawing in sinks in water without running water.

The Beer Keg

50 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Outdoor smoker is missing door.

Noncritical violations: None

The Garden Room

215 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety protection manager available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 7 --Chick-fil-A, 4180 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Kappa Delta Sorority, 404 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Lubanda Market, 2200 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A6, Springdale; Northwest Medical Center, 609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale; Pi Beta Phi Sorority - Arkansas Alpha Chapter, 502 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Wal-Mart Market - Deli/Bakery, 3475 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Nov. 8 -- Golden Dragon, 1387 S. 48th St., Springdale; Ingram Event Center, 1406 Ingram St., Springdale; The Sugar Shack, 280 McKnight Ave., West Fork; Tumbles Day Care, 365 McKnight Ave., West Fork