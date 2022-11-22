Amber Alert issued for Barling girl, 14

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert warning for Madison Baker, 14, of Barling.

Madison is a white girl with green eyes, brown hair with blond highlights, weighs about 143 pounds, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. She stands at about 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

The Barling Police Department requested the alert, the release said.

She was last seen wearing a red and black “Northside High School” softball jacket with gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about her contact the Barling Police Department at (479) 242-5964.











