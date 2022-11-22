Balanced attack helps carry Bluejays

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then their up-tempo offense started rolling.

Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after halftime and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust.

NO. 4 TEXAS, N. ARIZONA 48

EDINBURG, Texas -- Marcus Carr had 17 points and four assists as fourth-ranked Texas beat Northern Arizona.

Carr had 10 points when the Longhorns (4-0) scored 17 consecutive points to push their lead to 41-11 in the first quarter.

Xavier Fuller had 15 points for Northern Arizona (2-4), which had more turnovers (21) than made field goals (17).

NO. 8 DUKE 74, BELLARMINE 57

DURHAM, N.C. -- Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned win over Bellarmine.

The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with three-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two three-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc.

Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellmarine (2-3).

NO. 25 IOWA 100, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Kris Murray scored a career-high 30 points as Iowa defeated Nebraska-Omaha in an Emerald Coast Classic preliminary game.

The junior Murray finished 13 of 17 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery had 16 points for Iowa (4-0) and Connor McCaffery had 12.

Jaeden Marshall led Nebraska-Omaha (1-4) with nine points.