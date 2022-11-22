Marriage Licenses

Hector Reyes Mendoza, 29, and Seydi Raude Donis, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Connor Herrold, 29, and Sara Goldsholl, 28, both of Shreveport, La.

Michael Jackson, 43, and Jana Fells, 28, both of Little Rock.

Delondra Stanley, 28, and Stephanie Adeife, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Dora Villarreal, 26, and Michael Wallace, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Greisha Serrano, 22, and Matthew Eason, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Christina Miller, 44, and Matthew Breckenridge, 39, both of Little Rock.

Kendra Murdock, 31, and Jeffrey Bridgewater, 29, both of Sherwood.

Mark Green, 62, and Charlotte Davis, 59, both of North Little Rock.

Adam Wagner, 47, and Amy Smith, 44, both of Little Rock.

Blake Roberrs, 23, of Saraland, Ala., and Katherin Breeding, 23, of Little Rock.

Toi Foote, 30, and Raven Smith, 28, both of Little Rock.

Carlos Turner, 48, of Sherwood and Monique Wilborn, 42, of North Little Rock.

Matthew Madson, 24, of Lonoke and Carolyn Hendrix, 23, of North Little Rock.

Tyler Brown, 29, and Sarah Barlow, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4113. Larry Mumphrey v. Georgina Mumphrey.

22-4117. Daniela Martinez-Castaneda v. Victor Castaneda.

22-4118. Natoya Johnson v. Jeffrey Johnson.

22-4122. Janice Summage-Doss v. Rickey Doss.

GRANTED

21-4195. Thi Kim Nhung v. Quoc Huynh.