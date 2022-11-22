Fort Smith officials discuss 2023 budget, possible recession and a raise for directors

FORT SMITH -- City revenue and expenditures for fiscal 2023's drafted budget are down compared to the 2022 budget, which also decreased from the previous year.

The city directors held a hearing Friday to review the budget and propose any changes before it's approved at a later meeting.

The proposed budget and prior city budgets can be reviewed on the city's website at fortsmithar.gov.

The expected general fund revenue for 2023 is roughly $52.6 million, an $8.8 million decrease from the projected 2022 revenue. The expected expenditures total nearly $51.9 million, a decrease from $58.4 million in 2022.

At-large Director Neal Martin asked if the city is expecting and prepared for a recession.

Andrew Richards, city finance director, said Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley see less of an impact than the national average, pointing to the 2008 recession as an example. He said the city could see a short-term, mild recession, meaning there would temporarily be less employment.

"If a recession is going to hit us, it won't necessarily affect this budget, maybe not the next one or even the next two," said Jeff Dingman, deputy city administrator. "If something is happening nationally that's going to affect us, I think we will see it coming."

Carl Geffken, city administrator, said the city is preparing for several large projects that could bring jobs and offset unemployment rates, including the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education expanding programs and Ebbing Air National Guard Base being chosen as the preferred location for the Foreign Military Sales Pilot Training Center program.

"Now that covid is behind us but the inflationary pressures are not, we're doing that in order to fund our systems, try to paint water tanks and again, do that work in the capital improvement plan that was presented to the board and keep the lights on and manage the day-to-day activities," Geffken said about the overall budget.

The budget for the directors doubles their salaries to $2,000 maximum and increases their vehicle expenses by $3,400.

Directors make $1,000 a year by attending each of the 24 board meetings, or $41 per meeting, according to the city code, and receive $5,400 a year to reimburse vehicle expenses. They aren't paid for board meetings they don't attend.

Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego argued they shouldn't give themselves raises without a public vote.

Ward 4 Director George Catsavis argued directors' salaries haven't been increased in decades. He said a salary of $1,250 a month would better support the amount of work they do, as well as attract new candidates to the positions.

Mayor George McGill said a similar situation occurred when he worked in the Arkansas Legislature, and they held an independent assessment to compare legislator salaries in other states.

"When they initially looked at it, it was between $12,000 and $15,000 they paid legislators, and at the end of the day they raised that to close to $45,000," he said. "We were that far behind, compared to the rest of the nation and how they compensated their legislators. So that's a thought."

"I look around this board and how well these people have served, the least we can do is recognize that service by providing enough resources that they can put gasoline in their car, take a resident to lunch and do the things that all others do," McGill said. "The salary that I make as mayor is the running joke of the state. But I serve because of the reasons you serve. But at the end of the day, I don't think the citizens of Fort Smith would mind you being fair."

The mayor receives $10,000 a year, in addition to the same $5,400 in vehicle reimbursement.

The salary debate was tabled until directors approve the budget.



