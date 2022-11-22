



Happy birthday (Nov. 22): It is your extreme delight to witness loved ones succeeding with interesting endeavors, and you will often provide this delight to them this year as they watch you, mystified and wowed by what you decide to pull off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As empathetic as you may be, your life can only be experienced from your own perspective. Therefore, even though you know that you are not the center of the universe, it's your responsibility to care for yourself as though you were.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): More than 2,000 years ago, Socrates, who is regarded among the all-time great thinkers, said, "I know only one thing: that I know nothing." You may feel woefully uninformed today, but you will be in mighty fine company.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): This is not the kind of game you can win once and be called a champion forever. This is the kind of game in which you are judged by your last play. Persist and try to better yourself.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don't always realize when you are setting up a pattern that will repeat hundreds of times, but it's exactly what is happening now. This can be a good thing if it is something you'd love to see repeated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Just because an opinion is unpopular doesn't mean it's incorrect. What if you're the only one who perceives the truth of the situation? Voice what you see.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try to take a picture of the moon or a sunset and you'll realize this anew: Life is better than a picture of life. (Think Grand Canyon.) When filters and tricks are applied, things get interesting, and yet still nothing compares to the flawed and sprawling reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You will think ahead because imagining the future helps you avoid feeling purposeless. You want to know why you should show up before you do. Knowing the stakes in a situation will help you relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll accept the truth of a situation when you hear it, but you won't accept the first thing you hear as the truth. You'll go digging and digging until you get to the answer that resonates.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are two ways to solve the problem: the simple way and the hard way. When you're relaxed, the simple way is easier to see and apply. In a nonrelaxed state, you'll notice only the hard way and conclude it's the only way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're willing to bring your whole self to the scene and process your experience with a wide range of feeling. It's like you're emoting for the stoic types around you who feel they must, for whatever reason, hold back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your expectations can conflict with reality, but not because you're being unreasonable. What's more likely occurring is that many people don't do what they say they'll do. Don't lower your standards.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even though you genuinely want to help, you do not yet understand enough about the situation to properly assist. Observe to find the questions you ask to get a comprehensive understanding of what's really going on.

WELCOME TO SAGITTARIUS SEASON

The sun’s entrance into adventurous Sagittarius marks the season for rushing into the unknown without stopping to ask what could go wrong. Such questions are pointless because whatever would spring to mind won’t happen, and what does unfold will be different from anything you could have predicted. Lovely surprises await. Trust life’s process.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Scarlett Johansson leads the all-star cast of the upcoming Wes Anderson film “Asteroid City,” a comedy about an astronomy convention in the 1950s. Sagittarian actors specialize in visiting different eras and worlds in their work — a professional perk that suits their driving need to explore. Johansson also has strong Scorpio influences in her natal chart to turn up the sizzle in any role she takes on.



