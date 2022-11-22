• Barack Obama, former president of the United States, will campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who is running for reelection against Republican Herschel Walker, a retired football player encouraged by former President Donald Trump to pursue the seat.

• Brenda Hollins, the mother of University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, wrote on Twitter that her son has been discharged from the hospital and asked for prayers "as he recovers and settles into his new life" after being shot by a classmate on a charter bus.

• Jared Patterson, a Republican state representative for Frisco, Texas, filed a bill and joint resolution that would create "the District of Austin" to replace the state's capital because "record high taxes and crime are pushing folks out of the city."

• John Lee, chief executive of Hong Kong, is isolating and will work from home with a slight fever and sore throat after testing positive for covid-19, according to statements from his office.

• Yvan Pierre-Louis, a 61-year-old New York City police lieutenant who nearly died after contracting covid-19 on the job, retired after a panel approved his plea to receive the same disability pension as any officer injured in the line of duty.

• Tom Wilkison of the St. Charles, Mo., Police Department said officers fatally shot Taylor Shomaker, 32, after a standoff with a regional SWAT team at a home in O'Fallon, where police went to investigate a report that Shomaker threatened his parents and fired a gun.

• Staffan Herrstrom, Sweden's ambassador to Turkey, was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry after photos believed to be Kurdish militant propaganda were projected on the Turkish embassy building in Stockholm, according to Turkey's state-run news agency.

• Janusz Walus, a Polish citizen sentenced to life in prison for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993, will be released on parole in the next 10 days, according to a judgment from South Africa's Constitutional Court.

• Adam Schiff, a Democratic represenative from California., lamented that reinstating former President Donald Trump's Twitter account "underscores the erratic leadership of Twitter now under [Elon] Musk, but also the security concerns, with employees fleeing Twitter and what that means for the protection of Americans' private data."